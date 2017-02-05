IP
Oct 15, 2017
In this course, the class ideas, and the help of classmates make the difference. The result at the end is surprising and I ended up getting over it many times. I would make a new module for sure.
AS
Sep 23, 2020
Enjoyed the course and assignments very well from the beginning. Other students submission was also nice. Best course for beginners to produce a track to start to final mix and mastering.
By Mon A•
Feb 4, 2017
The program could use more detail in its instructions but I have to say my skills and experience was really put to the test. Just one issue with the specialization. The Protools requirement from the 4 courses is not a good idea. That DAW requires a Audio Interface which is the reason why some of my friends that don't want to take the specialization.
By Itamar P•
Oct 16, 2017
By José D M•
Dec 7, 2020
One of the best formations I have ever done. This makes me able to increase my production knowledge. I'm finally a professional producer.
By Emma R ( P•
Mar 25, 2018
Very cool, helped me so much to understand my sonic signature and not be scared of the DAW.
By Phillip C•
Feb 10, 2018
I thorougly enjoyed the course and I am most appreciative for the enthusiasm shown by Professor Russell. Initially, I wan't sure about taking the Musicianship courses, but Professor Russell kept up my interest. I learned a lot!
By Leland E•
Nov 5, 2017
Great Course Series Overall, but Capstone was Simply a Summary of the other lessons.
By Michał R F•
Jul 24, 2020
If you want to get a Music Production certificate - finish this course, but if you don't need it, just leave it. You won't learn anything new that haven't been taught in 3 previous courses. Or if you want to see the instructors talking loosely on the sofa - then the course is just for you.
By Wilfredo A•
Jun 25, 2018
am immensely grateful for the knowledge, skills and tooI am immensely grateful for the knowledge, skills and tools provided in this course. I am immensely gratefu I am immensely grateful for the knowledge, skills and tools provided in this course.l for the knowledge, skills and tools provided in this course.ls provided in this course. I clarified many gaps I had in the different phases of music production. I would really recommend this course
By Paul C•
Feb 25, 2019
A great course as usual by Berklee at Coursera. It helps a lot and it's the perfect final course for "Music production specialization" !
Un cours parfait pour terminer la spécialisation "Music production" avec la qualité Berklee comme toujours. Vraiment parfait si vous avez suivi les 3 cours qui précèdent !
By Helen B•
Sep 3, 2016
In this course, I found the peer review process and feedback to be very helpful and a great learning experience. The assignments encouraged me to produce deliverables and focus on areas where I needed more work. Glad to have taken this course and grateful for the other student as well. Thank you! :-)
By Steven S•
Jan 15, 2018
I aimed to improve my production skills, and learned valuable techniques such as the Emotional and Dynamic timeline. I completed the course with a higher confidence in my production skills. Highly recommend!
By Amal S•
Sep 24, 2020
By Alejandra H F ( F•
Dec 3, 2018
I loved the course, I'm very grateful with all the knowledge I could acquire, it's probably just the beginning, but I'm happy to learn from the best. Greetings from Bogotá Colombia.
By Félix M•
Nov 14, 2016
I loved this course. I think it needs more emphasis on the Mastering process, but there's nothing a little investigation can fix. Totally recommended.
By Josip G•
Mar 4, 2019
Great course to sum up what we've been working on in the past three courses! Recommended!
By Vinicius C•
Nov 12, 2019
Great conclusion to a great course. Thank you Berklee and thank you Coursera.
By Dan C•
Sep 4, 2018
Great course! Great way to complete this specialization!
By Ricardo P O•
Jul 2, 2018
This is an excellent course. Great content. Thumbs up!!!
By Pandu H•
May 3, 2017
Thank you! This course is useful to add my skill!
By Santiago d V D•
Dec 14, 2020
Excelente programa de especialización!
By Ana B•
Apr 2, 2018
Great course! I really recommend it!
By Karl D•
Aug 17, 2019
Excellent Excellent Excellent!!!
By Norb M•
Aug 22, 2017
Great course! Love it!
By Stefano C•
May 4, 2017
A good place to start!
By Yadhu K•
Jul 11, 2021
It was really Helpful