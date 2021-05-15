Profile

Dr. Nick Weise

Lecturer

Bio

Nick's background is in the application of biomolecular science and engineering techniques to create greener, sustainable processes for chemical manufacture. He has been a Peer-assisted Study Session (PASS) Leader and Coordinator as well as a Graduate Teaching Assistant within the University of Manchester and a Visiting Fellow at the Open University. His interests include interdisciplinary teaching at the interface of biology and chemistry, technology-enhanced learning and inclusive support for diverse learning communities. His teaching has been recognised by an Inaugural Fellowship of the University of Manchester Institute of Teaching and Learning (ITL) and a Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy.

Courses

Industrial Biotechnology

