Stanford University
RNA Biology with Eterna
Stanford University

RNA Biology with Eterna

Taught in English

1,516 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Rhiju Das

Instructor: Rhiju Das

4.5

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

8 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

DNA gets all the glory, but RNA does the work. RNA consists of bases that form pairs to create 3D shapes. In this module, learn about the different base pairs and the chemical forces which drive them, as well as how scientists work with RNA in the lab.

What's included

3 videos7 readings4 assignments3 plugins

The ribosome is one of the oldest RNA machines in your cells! It makes all of the proteins necessary for life. In this module, learn about how RNA powers the translation process, and how scientists are rewriting the rules to design advanced polymers.

What's included

2 videos4 readings4 assignments3 plugins

Instructor

Rhiju Das
Stanford University
1 Course1,516 learners

Offered by

Stanford University

Recommended if you're interested in Basic Science

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Basic Science? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions