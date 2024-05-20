Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Researcher's guide to RNA sequencing data
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Researcher's guide to RNA sequencing data

This course is part of Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization

Taught in English

Candace Savonen, MS

Instructor: Candace Savonen, MS

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will understand the goals and general workflows associated with your RNA focused data as well as tools and resources you should consider.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In this first module we introduce the goals of this course an do an overview of the available methods for RNA methods, otherwise known as gene expression.

What's included

3 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module we dive into Bulk RNA-seq methods for evaluating gene expression of tissue.

What's included

1 video2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module we dive into single cell RNA-seq methods for evaluating gene expression of single cells.

What's included

1 video2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module we dive into gene expression of tissue but with spatial information.

What's included

1 video2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

To wrap up this course, we have a quick section about gene expression microarrays before we wrap up the course with a final course knowledge check.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Candace Savonen, MS
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
6 Courses1,493 learners

Offered by

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

