Researcher's guide to DNA sequencing data
Researcher's guide to DNA sequencing data

This course is part of Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization

Taught in English

Candace Savonen, MS

Instructor: Candace Savonen, MS

What you'll learn

  • You will be able to understand the goals and general workflows of DNA based methods and know tools and resources you should consider.

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module we discuss what this course covers and encourage you to make your own goals for what you'd like to learn. Then we start with some generalities about DNA focused methods.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module we cover the details of whole genome sequencing and whole exome sequencing. We compare and contrast the methods and discuss what kinds of questions these data types might answer.

What's included

2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this section we dive into DNA methylation sequencing methods, also known more specifically as bisulfite sequencing.

What's included

2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this section we cover the basics of chromatin evaluation methods. We contrast and compare chromatin sequencing methods.

What's included

1 video2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we discuss details of the different ways chromatin can be assessed. We go through the basics of ATAC-seq, and scRNA-seq.

What's included

2 videos3 readings2 assignments

In this section we cover the basics of ChIP-seq and CUT & Tag and CUT & RUN.

What's included

1 video4 readings2 assignments

In this section, In this module we discuss when microarrays should be used for assaying DNA instead of sequencing methods. and then we will wrap up this course with a final quiz to assess your absorption of the material. We also point you to our Tool Glossary that has a list of tools you may want to consider for your next steps of your DNA omics study.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Candace Savonen, MS
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

