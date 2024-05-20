Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization

A need to know guide for omics data. Know what the data mean and where to go for more info and tools

Taught in English

Candace Savonen, MS

Instructor: Candace Savonen, MS

Specialization - 3 course series

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • What different types of omic data represent

  • Where to go to handle different types of omic data

  • How different types of omic data are generated and what that means for the data handling

  • How to make proper decisions surrounding omic data as it pertains to your research questions and goals

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

May 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Researcher's guide to omic fundamentals

Course 14 hours

What you'll learn

  • By the end of the course you will confidently be able to use tutorials and resources to understand and interpret your genomic data.

Researcher's guide to DNA sequencing data

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will be able to understand the goals and general workflows of DNA based methods and know tools and resources you should consider.

Skills you'll gain

Category: ATAC-seq
Category: Biomedical Informatics
Category: DNA Sequencing
Category: Chromatin Immunoprecipitation
Category: DNA Methylation

Researcher's guide to RNA sequencing data

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will understand the goals and general workflows associated with your RNA focused data as well as tools and resources you should consider.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Gene Expression
Category: RNA-seq

Instructor

Candace Savonen, MS
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
9 Courses1,529 learners

Offered by

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

