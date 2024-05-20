This specialization is intended for researchers or research enthusiasts of all different levels to help them know what their omic data means and how to learn about it! With an overhwelming abundance of types of data and tools and resources to help with these data types, how do you understand what your data mean and what your next steps should be? This specialization is perfect for folks who have collected data, hope to collect data in the future, or want to know what publicly available omic datasets mean!
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, we will ask you to understand the basics of omic data and then ask you to apply this knowledge to your own research goals and questions.