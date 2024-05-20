Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Researcher's guide to omic fundamentals
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Researcher's guide to omic fundamentals

This course is part of Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization

Taught in English

Candace Savonen, MS

Instructor: Candace Savonen, MS

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • By the end of the course you will confidently be able to use tutorials and resources to understand and interpret your genomic data.

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

15 assignments

This course is part of the Researcher's Guide to Omic Data Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, we cover the basics of what will be covered in this course and what you should expect. Next we get into an overview of what omic data types and their workflows often look like.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we cover some considerations for how to choose between different omics tools. Then we talk about what is metadata and how do you make sure you get the most of your metadata?

What's included

2 videos2 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

In this module, we build on the previous module's generalities about omic data and get into specifics about sequencing data and microarray data.

What's included

2 videos2 readings4 assignments

In this module, we discuss what are general data analysis tools you may want to consider using. Lastly we cover some basics about annotation that are involved in every omic data analysis workflow.

What's included

1 video3 readings4 assignments

Now that you've learned some fundamentals about omic data, in this section we have a final quiz that tests your absorption of what we've discussed. We also have a Tool Glossary of recommended tools you may want to consider using for your next steps with your omic data.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Candace Savonen, MS
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
6 Courses1,493 learners

Offered by

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

