We have broad interest in biological catalysis ranging from fundamental studies of quantum effects in biology to applications of enzymes in industrial biotechnology. We take an interdisciplinary approach and our research uses techniques such as protein engineering, sophisticated kinetic (photolysis, and many rapid mixing approaches) and spectroscopic methods (e.g. ultrafast laser spectroscopy), X-ray crystallography, NMR, computational chemistry, and protein chemistry. We seek to understand at the atomic level how redox enzymes 'work'. With this knowledge enzymes can be developed as drug targets, manipulated for use in biotechnology/biocatalysis or used to further our general understanding of redox processes in biology and chemistry. Our work is interdisciplinary and is set at the biomolecular sciences, chemical physics and chemical biology interfaces.