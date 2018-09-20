MK
Mar 5, 2021
Great course. Im a chemical engineering, applying for master's in Chemical Biotechnology. This course really helped in understanding the basics of this amazing field. Thanks guys. Humans are awesome.
JC
Apr 28, 2020
Very informative and very well organised course and it really helped me provide a good insight into the world of Biotechnology, the applications in the health sector and its potential in the future.
By Muhammed A•
Sep 20, 2018
perfect .. but it will be amazing with certificate
By anwar m•
Mar 28, 2020
why you don't offered a certificate??
By Laura S•
Apr 4, 2020
Very little continuity between topics, even within the same week. There are different professors teaching each video module, and there is just massive variation in the knowledge required going into it, the slides, etc. It seems like professors were just asked to talk about their work for 10 minutes with little direction about the level of detail required and how it fits into the course overall. I am super interested in industrial biotech but this course was disappointing.
By Maria B•
Apr 8, 2020
I was so disappointed in the end when I figure out that the course not include the certificate
By Jitendra C•
Apr 29, 2020
Very informative and very well organised course and it really helped me provide a good insight into the world of Biotechnology, the applications in the health sector and its potential in the future.
By JOHN Q•
Aug 7, 2017
I really enjoyed this course and although I am not a chemist nor a research biotech guy, I am a dentist that enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about industrial biotechnology. Thanks so much!
By Rory H•
Aug 22, 2019
Some lectures where very good and very well presented, Others where unfollowable and too hard for a 'Beginners' course
By Arturo M•
Jan 29, 2019
Extraordinary MOOC. All speakers presented the most important current topics in industrial biotechnology. Very well documented and the expertise of all exposers quite evident. My current field is precisely biotechnology (production of rec proteins) and I really enjoyed this MOOC. I strongly recommend it. Congratulations to U. of Manchester.
By Khadija M M•
Nov 16, 2017
Hi, i am taking this online course via coursera i would like to know if their is a certificate of recognition for the course?
By CARLOS V B•
Jan 12, 2020
Great course, but Why don't give certificate?. I am very interested in the doctorate (PhD) of Biotechnology at the University of Manchester.
By Krishna G•
Apr 20, 2020
It is outstanding course to get informed about advanced information. I really learn from this course.
Thank you! Coursera
By Max B•
Jan 27, 2018
Awesome intro to modern technologies and production processes used in the Biotech Industry! Does a great job of detailing where the industry is headed in the upcoming years.
By Joemark N•
May 21, 2018
The lectures were divided into modules that were appropriate in length/tie. Speakers were very easy to comprehend and the outline of the topics were well presented.
By Estefania•
Mar 14, 2020
Extremely interesting course. Also very attractive due to examples of biotechnology examples of real industrial applications.
By dilshan d s•
Sep 22, 2019
This is a great course for beginners and provide very extensive knowledge on Industrial Biotechnology and the applications
By Prajwalitha P•
Apr 8, 2018
It would be better if there would be a certificate for it
By Shechinah F C•
Apr 6, 2020
very good
By Saddam H•
Apr 17, 2020
This is a really fascinating course that sparked my enthusiasm for industrial biotechnology. Information incorporated encompasses a broad variety of basic sciences and advanced technology.
By Xiangyang L•
Jun 30, 2019
Synthetic biology, industrial fermentation and green chemistry are integrated into the course and it is well organized and is a nice interdisciplinary course.
Thanks.
By Roshan A J•
Apr 25, 2020
It was really wonderful course I really enjoyed the material and presentation of material and assessment.
By Malintha P•
Jan 14, 2020
PRETTY GOOD COURSE TO GET AN OVERALL IDEA ABOUT THIS FIELD
By Emmanuel P Q•
Aug 21, 2018
Muy bueno como repaso y actualizado.
By Feargal G•
Feb 4, 2018
A useful overview of modern biotech
By Nirmal K•
Dec 30, 2019
No certification upgrade
By Syamsul M•
Mar 20, 2021
Everything was way so good. I have some critics on the certificate. The logo of Manchester University is cut uncomplete. Can I have a request for coursera to fix it up? Thank you so much in advance