This final course in the specialization provides an introduction on types of the construction projects as well as the main concern of the productivity challenge in the construction industry. Through case studies, you will learn the industry characteristics and its unique environment that led to such productivity performance as well as touch base on other several examples of challenges we are facing internally in the industry.
Construction Industry Overview, Sustainability in the Construction Industry, Building Information Modeling and Technology Trends in Construction
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Introduction
Welcome to the course. In this module Professor Odeh will give an overview of the construction industry and its history. This will be followed by an exploration of the various characteristics of the construction industry globally as well as common internal challenges.
Trends in the Construction Industry
The second module highlights ten examples of trends that are reshaping the way we deliver construction projects, such as: aging infrastructure, climate change, sustainability trends and tools, the rise of urbanization, and an aging/shrinking workforce. Along the way, you'll learn the optimal ways to respond to the opportunities and challenges brought by these trends respectively.
Transformations Needed: Industry and Government Level
In this module, Professor Odeh discusses the way forward for the construction industry based on his work with the World Economic Forum. Moreover, Professor Odeh will discuss the importance of collaborating with governments and public officials in pursuit of industry transformation.
Transformations Needed: Companies Level
This module builds on the previous one by digging deeper into the role of companies at the AEC industry by covering the areas of innovative strategy, dealing with the workforce dilemma and culture, as well as business operations and processes.
The Construction Management specialization is curated for professionals in the construction and civil engineering industry looking to advance their careers. Through this specialization, students will gain comprehensive industry knowledge along with the latest trends and development within the industry. This 5-course specialization will cover the major facets of construction management including project initiation and planning, scheduling techniques and procedures, cost estimating and control, and construction project financials. After students complete this specialization, they will have gained significant skills and tools to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in the world of construction management.
