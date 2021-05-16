IA
Jul 25, 2021
A very insightful course with lots of relevant information on the present state and future of the Construction Industry. I plan to go over this particular course a second time.
AC
Aug 23, 2021
after completing 1st and 2nd course of this specialization, i started this course and understood it completely. looking forward to complete other courses
By vamsi k n•
May 16, 2021
Please give some lectures by industry professionals who are working in big companies.
By Davide S•
Dec 25, 2021
I think this is a great introductory course that shows hor the construction industry id going to be pushed forward and transformed by a pool of technologies and system that will re-configure the entire sector in the years to come.
By Julio O•
Jun 13, 2021
Professor Odeh, as always, gives an excellent and insightful course. The analysis of the future of the construction industry is profound and necessary to open the mind to the great deal of possibilities that the future holds.
By Isaac O A•
Jul 26, 2021
By Abhishek•
Aug 23, 2021
By Juan M F•
Feb 25, 2021
Conveying cutting edge TI approaching for best knowledge a updating skills on the topic. Worth a lot!!!
By Glauco B d S•
Feb 18, 2022
Um panorama global das inovações em projetos de construção já em voga em diversos projetos.
By Naqeeb H•
Nov 15, 2021
very good course content for civil Engineer.
By Nick N•
Feb 20, 2021
Excellent teacher and course!
By irshad m•
Sep 7, 2021
good learning exprience
By sagar c•
Jan 2, 2022
By MAZAREDO , C D (•
May 6, 2021
Excellent!
By ishan a•
May 23, 2022
very good
By SEGU V N K•
Feb 28, 2022
VERY GOOD
By YERUVA D R•
Feb 28, 2022
good
By Václav C•
Mar 29, 2021
By Wesley C W•
Jan 14, 2022
This was very informative and full of valuable information about construction project management. The professor is very smart and is an expert at his field. However, I had an extremely difficult time listening to his (thick) accent while trying to follow the lecture. I could barely understand him to the point I was getting annoyed.
By amir l d a•
Oct 23, 2021
it was perfecr course but it had a lot of hard words and i had too use dictionary...tnx a lot
By Diane V A•
Aug 1, 2021
ALL 5 courses were assigned to me at the same time. This does not fit the schedule that I set for each of the courses to be taken in a staggered manner. All assignments are due at the same time and there is no way to unenroll from a few of them that I can find in this system.
By Isuru K•
Feb 20, 2022
very basic