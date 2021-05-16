Chevron Left
This final course in the specialization provides an introduction on types of the construction projects as well as the main concern of the productivity challenge in the construction industry. Through case studies, you will learn the industry characteristics and its unique environment that led to such productivity performance as well as touch base on other several examples of challenges we are facing internally in the industry. In the 2nd part of the course, Professor Odeh will give an overview of 10 mega trends that are making us change the way we think about construction. Furthermore, Professor Odeh will discuss the main role of three levels on what needs to be done: an industry collaborative effort and role; a government role; and last but not least a company role. In this discussion, Professor Odeh will also touch base on several technological and innovative trends that are rising in our construction industry....

By vamsi k n

May 16, 2021

Please give some lectures by industry professionals who are working in big companies.

By Davide S

Dec 25, 2021

I​ think this is a great introductory course that shows hor the construction industry id going to be pushed forward and transformed by a pool of technologies and system that will re-configure the entire sector in the years to come.

By Julio O

Jun 13, 2021

Professor Odeh, as always, gives an excellent and insightful course. The analysis of the future of the construction industry is profound and necessary to open the mind to the great deal of possibilities that the future holds.

By Isaac O A

Jul 26, 2021

A very insightful course with lots of relevant information on the present state and future of the Construction Industry. I plan to go over this particular course a second time.

By Abhishek

Aug 23, 2021

after completing 1st and 2nd course of this specialization, i started this course and understood it completely. looking forward to complete other courses

By Juan M F

Feb 25, 2021

Conveying cutting edge TI approaching for best knowledge a updating skills on the topic. Worth a lot!!!

By Glauco B d S

Feb 18, 2022

U​m panorama global das inovações em projetos de construção já em voga em diversos projetos.

By Naqeeb H

Nov 15, 2021

very good course content for civil Engineer.

By Nick N

Feb 20, 2021

Excellent teacher and course!

By irshad m

Sep 7, 2021

good learning exprience

By sagar c

Jan 2, 2022

By MAZAREDO , C D (

May 6, 2021

Excellent!

By ishan a

May 23, 2022

very good

By SEGU V N K

Feb 28, 2022

VERY GOOD

By YERUVA D R

Feb 28, 2022

good

By Václav C

Mar 29, 2021

nm

By Wesley C W

Jan 14, 2022

This was very informative and full of valuable information about construction project management. The professor is very smart and is an expert at his field. However, I had an extremely difficult time listening to his (thick) accent while trying to follow the lecture. I could barely understand him to the point I was getting annoyed.

By amir l d a

Oct 23, 2021

it was perfecr course but it had a lot of hard words and i had too use dictionary...tnx a lot

By Diane V A

Aug 1, 2021

ALL 5 courses were assigned to me at the same time. This does not fit the schedule that I set for each of the courses to be taken in a staggered manner. All assignments are due at the same time and there is no way to unenroll from a few of them that I can find in this system.

By Isuru K

Feb 20, 2022

very basic

