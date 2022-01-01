- Schedule
Construction Management Specialization
Construction Project Management and Planning. Develop and understand the foundations of project planning and scheduling techniques
What you will learn
Major construction management fundamentals, key project scheduling techniques, types of cost estimates and monitoring project cash flow
Construction Industry Overview, Sustainability in the Construction Industry, Building Information Modeling and Technology Trends in Construction
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Real-world projects will be included in each course of the specialization to reinforce the skills being taught. The projects will build on information you have learned in the courses and allow you to add your own research. Projects will be peer-reviewed by your classmates, and you will peer-review the work of others. Instructions on how to conduct peer-reviews will be included in the course. Upon completing the series, you will be able create a work-breakdown structure, build a project schedule, work on a project plan, create a project budget, identify risk, and assign responsibility for those risks.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Construction Project Management
Construction Project Management introduces you to Project Initiation and Planning. Industry experts join Columbia University professor, Ibrahim Odeh, to give an overview of the construction industry.
Construction Scheduling
Learners will discover the key project scheduling techniques and procedures including; how to create a network diagram, how to define the importance of the critical path in a project network, and defining project activities float. Also covered are the fundamentals of Bar Charts, Precedence Diagrams, Activity on Arrow, PERT, Range Estimating, and linear project operations and the line of balance.
Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control
This course introduces the types of cost estimation from the conceptual design phase through the more detailed design phase of a construction project. In addition, the course highlights the importance of controlling costs and how to monitor project cash flow. Students will work on a break-even analysis of construction tasks in a project.
Construction Finance
This course expands the knowledge of a construction project manager to include an understanding of economics and the mathematics of money, an essential component of every construction project. Topics covered include the time value of money, the definition and calculation of the types of interest rates, and the importance of Cash Flow Diagrams.
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
