About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic of Electrical Engineering

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic of Electrical Engineering

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

L&T EduTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Power Sector Scenario - Generation, Transmission & Distribution of Power

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 124 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Overview of Electrical Generator and its Auxiliary Systems

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 128 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Overview of Electrical System for Power plant

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 135 min)
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Power Plant Control System

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 165 min)

About the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization

Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder