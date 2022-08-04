This course explains the complete Power Generation, extensively detailing about the various electrical equipment along with the process of power generation.
This course is part of the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
About this Course
Beginner Level
Basic of Electrical Engineering
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
An Introduction to Power Sector Scenario - Generation, Transmission & Distribution of Power
Overview of Electrical Generator and its Auxiliary Systems
Overview of Electrical System for Power plant
Power Plant Control System
About the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
