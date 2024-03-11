L&T EduTech
Intelligent Digital Factories Specialization
Intelligent Digital Factories Specialization

Controller, IoT, AI in the Factory environment. The learners will acquire skills to Configure and develop Controllers, IoT systems and AI solutions in the Factory environment

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Will be able to choose IoT sensors, controllers and Gateways if any

  • Will be able to configure and program the IoT devices

  • Can choose the suitable AI model

  • Can deploy the AI model and do analytics

Skills you'll gain

Microcontroller and Industrial Applications

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Embedded C Programming
Category: Circuit and PCB design

Applied Industrial Internet of Things

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software and System Integration skill

AI Principles with Edge Computing

Course 320 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming

Industrial Applications of AI

Course 416 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Integration Skills

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,868 learners

