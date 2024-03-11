To promote the engineering skills required for Digital Factories, this proposed specialization on Intelligent Digital Factories offer the learners with strong fundamentals of the microcontrollers covering the (a) hardware and software architectures (b) programming (c) debugging strategies and (d) hands-on exposures in developing typical Industrial applications using a user-friendly microcontroller development board. The learners get an opportunity to explore EdSim51 simulator, development boards like Arduino UNO, ESP 8266 and ESP 32 with Industry examples and integration strategies with simulated GSM and Cloud networks.
The captured and processed data are transmitted and stored in cloud and promote business intelligence. This part of IoT component is presented along with various Industry IoT Solutions like Sewage Treatment Plant, Packaging Industry, Processing of Dairy Products etc., Later, the next component of specialization promotes skills of AI algorithms - Supervised, Unsupervised, Reinforced, Neural Networks etc., along with Edge Computing strategies like Pruning, Tiny ML etc., like Predicting House Price, EV vehicle purchase decision, Lung cancer prediction, Fault Diagnosis etc.,
Finally, the specialization guides the learners with AI applications in real-world problems of Engineering in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil domains like monitoring of Substations, Oil and Gas exploration, Construction site safety etc.,
Applied Learning Project
The learners will get the capability to build digitization by programming gateways, integrating cloud , diagnose and analyze data . On the whole this specialization supports the interdisciplinary engineer’s learning with new technology skills and make them capable of taking various roles in future Digital Factories of Industry 5.0.