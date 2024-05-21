Coursera Instructor Network
Game Development: HTML to Unreal Engine Mastery
Game Development: HTML to Unreal Engine Mastery

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Karlis Zars

Instructor: Karlis Zars

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the foundational concepts and principles of game design and the game development process.

  • Create and deploy simple games using HTML5, focusing on game loops, graphics, and sound.

  • Explore operations within the Unreal Engine, including navigating its interface and utilizing its tools for game development.

  • Acquire practical skills in Unreal Engine to design, develop, and complete a basic game project.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

In the rapidly evolving realm of game development, the transition from foundational concepts to mastering advanced platforms like Unreal Engine marks a pivotal journey for beginners and intermediate enthusiasts alike. This short course is crafted to demystify this path, offering a structured and immersive learning experience that bridges the gap between basic game design principles and the complexities of modern game engines.

What's included

13 videos4 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Karlis Zars
4 Courses1,548 learners

Offered by

