In the rapidly evolving realm of game development, the transition from foundational concepts to mastering advanced platforms like Unreal Engine marks a pivotal journey for beginners and intermediate enthusiasts alike. This short course is crafted to demystify this path, offering a structured and immersive learning experience that bridges the gap between basic game design principles and the complexities of modern game engines.
Game Development: HTML to Unreal Engine Mastery
Identify the foundational concepts and principles of game design and the game development process.
Create and deploy simple games using HTML5, focusing on game loops, graphics, and sound.
Explore operations within the Unreal Engine, including navigating its interface and utilizing its tools for game development.
Acquire practical skills in Unreal Engine to design, develop, and complete a basic game project.
There is 1 module in this course
13 videos4 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
