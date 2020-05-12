A
Jan 6, 2022
It was a valuable experience to attend this course. Through its five modules, I acquired a wide range of common and domain specific skills for cleaning and smoothing data and engineering features.
SK
Mar 14, 2020
Highly recommended for people with patience, and deep interest in Data Processing and Feature Engineering. It is not easy. However, MATLAB instructional tools make this process so much simplified!
By Michael V•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course. Although I felt Week 5 was too rushed.
By Soji E•
Feb 26, 2020
The course content and delivery are top-notch. I like the practicals, quizzes and exams which help to deepen understanding. For me, they'll always be a treasure load of reference materials.
By Daniel A O•
Feb 8, 2020
Overall I will rate it 9/10 which is really good. Only downside for me is that it was really fast, not enough interactive assignments and sometimes difficult to follow
By Navarro A•
Apr 27, 2020
Amazing course! It allows to acquire many practical skills (as well as the necessary theorie) for data analysis over a variety of data type. Great quality of content : videos and readings - with a lot of examples (very helpful to understand how Matlab works, and the tips we can use).
I definitely recommand this course to everyone having to deal with data in their job. I will now try to apply the acquired knowledge to my own data.
Other topics are adressed in an exploratory way, a good way to discover image and text analysis, as well as clustering data using machine learning.
By Yusrin R•
Aug 3, 2020
Thanks for the course. I would like to take the next course. I think Matlab is very powerful data processing software. By learning from the first and second courses, I have gotten a lot of new knowledge. I still want learn more about Matlab, so I will review all the courses (first and second courses). After the next course's ready, I will feel ready for its. If I have an oppurtunity, I would like to review and become mentor. Maybe mentor for my friend in my university (or this course if I'm worthy).
By Krishna V D•
May 18, 2020
This Course was easy to grasp and very much beginner friendly, it picks up the pace ever so little over the first course while expanding the variety of knowledge imparted onto the students. I would definitely advise anyone who takes this course to feel free to ask any doubts in the forum as the community is very responsive and are quick to clear doubts. Overall, it was great fun learning about data processing with the ease provided with MATLAB as compared to other tools
By Ergin S•
Apr 2, 2021
I highly recommend the course. It covers all the important topics and is quite informative about feature engineering and its implementations on different domains. Pace is perfect as well. It also provides an unique programming mindset and skills in MATLAB. Instructors are helpful and nice. Keep in mind that the course might be a bit difficult unless you are familiar with basics of data science.
By Toufik A Z•
Jul 22, 2020
Another excellent course offered by Mathworks. Many advanced uses of Live Editor & other Machine Learning apps are presented in a subtle way. Though in comparison to the previous course of the specialization here video lectures are rather faster and does not go in depth. You'll have to check the documentation of the function for better understanding. Overall it was very much helpful for me.
By Georgios D•
Apr 6, 2020
The instructors conveyed their intuitions regarding the concepts of the course in a clear and concise manner. The content of the course gave me the opportunity to get a hands on experience on data processing and feature engineering. I really enjoyed it and I am looking forward to enroll to the next course!
By George R C M•
May 31, 2021
i have no words, Excellent. A well-rounded course, ideal for those who want to precisely digest details of command handling, functions and operations applied to data processing and acquisition of characteristics for the implementation of automatic learning algorithms. 100% recommendable.
By Jesús A•
Mar 29, 2020
un curso suficientemente completo con distintos enfoques y tipos de data para familiarizarse con la mayor cantidad de aplicaciones posibles. Requiere establecer un orden mental y conocer exactamente qué se le quiere hacer a los datos, porqué y qué se espera conseguir.
By Diwakar S G•
Aug 5, 2020
The course was well designed and organized. I have gained a lot of knowledge and skills from this course. Thank you instructors and every member who have made this course possible. Thank you for providing me this wonderful opportunity to be part of this course.
By Mizanur R M•
Feb 21, 2021
This course Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB is excellent for learners. It covers the important domain of Feature Engineering such as signal, image, and text preprocessing. Thanks Cooursera and Mathworks.
By Tanvir S•
May 15, 2020
I must say it is a great course with a lots of practical applications. However, I think the course contents are too rich to be covered in just 5 weeks. It will be better for fellow peers if the course's span is increased.
By Akram M M A O•
Jan 7, 2022
By Soh W K•
Mar 15, 2020
By Luis H S•
Mar 24, 2020
Great lectures! Great visuals, sounds, explanations are crystal clear, concise and yet in depth. It's a well paced course with very attentive instructors. Really enjoyed taking it!
By Rakibul H R•
Feb 21, 2021
The course on Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB charms me extremely . It covers all the area , like image, signal and text processing with feature engineering.
By Mihir M•
Nov 30, 2020
A very beautiful course based on the content. Just rushes with the content in the last 3 weeks. A week could be added to evenly distribute the content and not rush through it.
By Christian P•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course and specialization. If you want to get started on Data Science fast this is the way to go.
Thank you Mathworks staff for providing high quality content.
By Venkata S N A•
Mar 10, 2020
The course is good and very well structured. It helps you understand the steps involved in feature engineering and provides proper ways to implement them in MATLAB.
By LANREWAJU I F•
Oct 4, 2020
I am impressed with the instructors lectures and I am very satisfied with what I have been able to accomplish with my programming and machine learning skills
By William S•
Jan 7, 2021
This is a great course from Matlab. It is very well designed and easy to follow. I could apply such big concepts with easiness and get a good understanding.
By Hamza M•
May 1, 2020
Builds up on the introductory concepts from Course 1 to perform inferential statistics and derive the most meaningful features from data in multiple forms.
By ESLAM T•
Oct 17, 2020
The course if a little bit challenging but in a good way. The examples and practice quizzes were very useful. Although some videos need improvement