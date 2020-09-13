In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB and Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB to increase your ability to harness the power of MATLAB to analyze data relevant to the work you do.
This course is part of the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
- Machine Learning
- Matlab
- Predictive Modelling
MathWorks
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Creating Regression Models
In this module you'll apply the skills gained from the first two courses in the specialization on a new dataset. You'll be introduced to the Supervised Machine Learning Workflow and learn key terms. You'll end the module by creating and evaluating regression machine learning models.
Creating Classification Models
In this module you'll learn the basics of classification models. You'll train several types of classification models and evaluation the results.
Applying the Supervised Machine Learning Workflow
In this module you'll apply the complete supervised machine learning workflow. You'll use validation data inform model creation. You'll apply different feature selection techniques to reduce model complexity. You'll create ensemble models and optimize hyperparameters. At the end of the module, you'll apply these concepts to a final project.
Advanced Topics and Next Steps
Great course, I like how they keep everything organized and pretty straightforward.
Learner friendly explanations and examples! The animations complement the great content!
Extremely helpful and interesting course. The basic concepts and further learnings are well addressed by the instructors.\n\nHighly recommended course for Machine Learning.
Helpful in defining data preprocessing and model creation using different mechanism
About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Do you find yourself in an industry or field that increasingly uses data to answer questions? Are you working with an overwhelming amount of data and need to make sense of it? Do you want to avoid becoming a full-time software developer or statistician to do meaningful tasks with your data?
