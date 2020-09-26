SV
Jan 5, 2022
Thanks to Mathworks team for such a well structured course with quality content and lectures. Looking forward to more such quality content such as deep learning and reinforced learning
SS
Sep 13, 2020
Extremely helpful and interesting course.\n\nThe basic concepts and further learnings are well addressed by the instructors.\n\nHighly recommended course for Machine Learning.
By odile w•
Sep 25, 2020
The mathworks team did it again. This is an amazing course. I am a QM reviewer, and I can tell you that this course would get high marks when it comes to the quality of the organization, videos, and other materials. It is a mooc, and as all moocs, you get as much as you put into it.
By Muhammad N A•
Oct 5, 2020
The most captivating and useful course so far in this specialization! I barely managed to complete the last week of course 2 because it was irrelevant for me, but I'm so glad I continued! Looking forward to the capstone project
By Shaktiyavesh N P S•
Sep 13, 2020
Extremely helpful and interesting course.
The basic concepts and further learnings are well addressed by the instructors.
Highly recommended course for Machine Learning.
By Ataliba M•
Nov 7, 2020
Outstanding course with real practical study case and easy to understand approach to build ML models and deploy it for production for end-user.
Good job MathWorks.
By George T•
Oct 16, 2020
The course was an excellent introduction to Modelling and Machine Learning with MATLAB. Course weaknesses are: (a) the low quality of MP4 downloads, and (b) the inability to download PDFs of the theory background material
By Ezra S•
Sep 6, 2020
A way to improve is to have the course materials not all over the place. For example, compile everything related to modelling (both via app and codes) in ONE place (in one week). That way, it is easier to follow. Also, each speaker seems to use different codes (although it has same outcomes). All speakers can prepare the codes in the same way (same coding) so that students do not get confused. Overall, my experience with the course is good.
By MICHAIL E T•
Aug 30, 2020
This is an excellent course, in which participants are able to understand supervised machine learning algorithms. As it combines knowledge from the previous courses, all the courses are linked in a great way. The prospect of this course, as well as all of the courses in this specialisation, is that it is based on real data making the interpretation of the results much more realistic. In terms of the sound, video and material quality, they are excellent. Thank you!
By Irina O•
Mar 8, 2021
Good balance of learning materials (video, reading, coding, project work, review of others code) and helpful techniques in work with Matlab are provided. I loved the way some theoretical basics are given in a clear way, quite short but on the good place to be focused on work and not on eqations.
By Srinivasan V•
Jan 6, 2022
By Gorkem A•
Mar 10, 2021
It is a very good course for those who wants to learn Data Science with MATLAB. The instructors are very friendly and helpful. I, personally, want to thank all the instructors.
By Ergin S•
May 16, 2021
Great course. It's well-organized, well-designed and quite useful for learning machine learning workflow and algorithms with practical approaches.
By Andre H•
Sep 11, 2020
Very practical, but still high-level view to manage such projects. Testing was sufficient to test a full understanding. Thanks, I learnt a lot.
By Yashi•
Apr 13, 2021
Very interesting course and it is very practical! It is a great course to learn how to use machine learning as a tool to solve problems!
By Mohammed A B•
May 27, 2022
Very organized lessons, where the course structure makes the learner apply every method with ease. Thanks MathWorks.
By Alan E T•
Dec 17, 2020
Learner friendly explanations and examples! The animations complement the great content!
By John N D•
Oct 26, 2020
Great Course and very helpful. Good to be able to put hands on real data and exercises.
By MOHIT P•
Mar 21, 2021
Helpful in defining data preprocessing and model creation using different mechanism
By Adam C•
Dec 14, 2020
Great course, I like how they keep everything organized and pretty straightforward.
By Deleted A•
Sep 22, 2020
I am so glad I did something new.
and I am waiting for the data science project...
By Luis H S•
Sep 17, 2020
As always, a fast-paced course with crystal clear explanations!
By Fredrik E•
Oct 4, 2020
Fantastic course to learn more about MATLABs ML capabilities
By Venkata S N A•
Oct 8, 2020
Good content and interesting examples
By Saeid S S•
May 28, 2022
great course
By Vincent•
Nov 27, 2021
Awesome!
By Jan-Hein Z•
Sep 9, 2020
A good course , you learn the workflow and principles of regression and classifications .
And gain knowledge of the fashionable words like "lasso regression" . "k fold validations" and KNN classification or regression . And always the bias :)