Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predictive Modeling and Machine Learning with MATLAB by MathWorks

About the Course

In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB and Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB to increase your ability to harness the power of MATLAB to analyze data relevant to the work you do. These skills are valuable for those who have domain knowledge and some exposure to computational tools, but no programming background. To be successful in this course, you should have some background in basic statistics (histograms, averages, standard deviation, curve fitting, interpolation) and have completed courses 1 through 2 of this specialization. By the end of this course, you will use MATLAB to identify the best machine learning model for obtaining answers from your data. You will prepare your data, train a predictive model, evaluate and improve your model, and understand how to get the most out of your models....

SV

Jan 5, 2022

Thanks to Mathworks team for such a well structured course with quality content and lectures. Looking forward to more such quality content such as deep learning and reinforced learning

SS

Sep 13, 2020

Extremely helpful and interesting course.\n\nThe basic concepts and further learnings are well addressed by the instructors.\n\nHighly recommended course for Machine Learning.

By odile w

Sep 25, 2020

The mathworks team did it again. This is an amazing course. I am a QM reviewer, and I can tell you that this course would get high marks when it comes to the quality of the organization, videos, and other materials. It is a mooc, and as all moocs, you get as much as you put into it.

By Muhammad N A

Oct 5, 2020

The most captivating and useful course so far in this specialization! I barely managed to complete the last week of course 2 because it was irrelevant for me, but I'm so glad I continued! Looking forward to the capstone project

By Shaktiyavesh N P S

Sep 13, 2020

Extremely helpful and interesting course.

The basic concepts and further learnings are well addressed by the instructors.

Highly recommended course for Machine Learning.

By Ataliba M

Nov 7, 2020

Outstanding course with real practical study case and easy to understand approach to build ML models and deploy it for production for end-user.

Good job MathWorks.

By George T

Oct 16, 2020

The course was an excellent introduction to Modelling and Machine Learning with MATLAB. Course weaknesses are: (a) the low quality of MP4 downloads, and (b) the inability to download PDFs of the theory background material

By Ezra S

Sep 6, 2020

A way to improve is to have the course materials not all over the place. For example, compile everything related to modelling (both via app and codes) in ONE place (in one week). That way, it is easier to follow. Also, each speaker seems to use different codes (although it has same outcomes). All speakers can prepare the codes in the same way (same coding) so that students do not get confused. Overall, my experience with the course is good.

By MICHAIL E T

Aug 30, 2020

This is an excellent course, in which participants are able to understand supervised machine learning algorithms. As it combines knowledge from the previous courses, all the courses are linked in a great way. The prospect of this course, as well as all of the courses in this specialisation, is that it is based on real data making the interpretation of the results much more realistic. In terms of the sound, video and material quality, they are excellent. Thank you!

By Irina O

Mar 8, 2021

Good balance of learning materials (video, reading, coding, project work, review of others code) and helpful techniques in work with Matlab are provided. I loved the way some theoretical basics are given in a clear way, quite short but on the good place to be focused on work and not on eqations.

By Srinivasan V

Jan 6, 2022

Thanks to Mathworks team for such a w​ell structured course with quality content and lectures. Looking forward to more such quality content such as deep learning and reinforced learning

By Gorkem A

Mar 10, 2021

It is a very good course for those who wants to learn Data Science with MATLAB. The instructors are very friendly and helpful. I, personally, want to thank all the instructors.

By Ergin S

May 16, 2021

Great course. It's well-organized, well-designed and quite useful for learning machine learning workflow and algorithms with practical approaches.

By Andre H

Sep 11, 2020

Very practical, but still high-level view to manage such projects. Testing was sufficient to test a full understanding. Thanks, I learnt a lot.

By Yashi

Apr 13, 2021

Very interesting course and it is very practical! It is a great course to learn how to use machine learning as a tool to solve problems!

By Mohammed A B

May 27, 2022

Very organized lessons, where the course structure makes the learner apply every method with ease. Thanks MathWorks.

By Alan E T

Dec 17, 2020

Learner friendly explanations and examples! The animations complement the great content!

By John N D

Oct 26, 2020

Great Course and very helpful. Good to be able to put hands on real data and exercises.

By MOHIT P

Mar 21, 2021

Helpful in defining data preprocessing and model creation using different mechanism

By Adam C

Dec 14, 2020

Great course, I like how they keep everything organized and pretty straightforward.

By Deleted A

Sep 22, 2020

I am so glad I did something new.

and I am waiting for the data science project...

By Luis H S

Sep 17, 2020

As always, a fast-paced course with crystal clear explanations!

By Fredrik E

Oct 4, 2020

Fantastic course to learn more about MATLABs ML capabilities

By Venkata S N A

Oct 8, 2020

Good content and interesting examples

By Saeid S S

May 28, 2022

great course

By Vincent

Nov 27, 2021

A​wesome!

By Jan-Hein Z

Sep 9, 2020

A good course , you learn the workflow and principles of regression and classifications .

And gain knowledge of the fashionable words like "lasso regression" . "k fold validations" and KNN classification or regression . And always the bias :)

