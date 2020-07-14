About this Course

34,067 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Matlab
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

MathWorks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,567 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Data Science Workflow

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Importing Data

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Visualizing and Filtering Data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Performing Calculations

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 11 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORATORY DATA ANALYSIS WITH MATLAB

View all reviews

About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization

Practical Data Science with MATLAB

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder