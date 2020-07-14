In this course, you will learn to think like a data scientist and ask questions of your data. You will use interactive features in MATLAB to extract subsets of data and to compute statistics on groups of related data. You will learn to use MATLAB to automatically generate code so you can learn syntax as you explore. You will also use interactive documents, called live scripts, to capture the steps of your analysis, communicate the results, and provide interactive controls allowing others to experiment by selecting groups of data.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Data Science Workflow
In this module you’ll learn about the key steps in a data science workflow and begin exploring a data set using a script provided for you. As you work with the file, take note of the different elements in the script. As you progress through the course, you’ll create a similar script yourself.
Importing Data
In this module you’ll import data into MATLAB, customize the import options, and generate code to automate the process. You’ll also work with different types of data, such as numeric, dates, and text.
Visualizing and Filtering Data
In this module you’ll create visualizations and learn how to customize figures. You’ll also filter your data to select only what is needed for your analysis. You’ll create new tables and save them to use in the future or share with others outside of MATLAB.
Performing Calculations
In this module you’ll write small pieces of code to extend your analysis. You’ll calculate summary statistics on groups of data and determine if variables are correlated. You’ll extend your ability to filter data to defining conditions across multiple variables. You’ll also modify categorical data to remove, combine, or create new categories to use for defining groups.
Impressed with the usefulness of the methods covered. It was a survey course that had just enough depth to spark some interest. Will continue with the rest of the series.
The content of this course is just enough for proper understanding of the concepts and teaching methodology followed by the instructors is amazing and perfect.
Awesome course, they really take their time to explain simple concepts before going to more advanced ones. Besides, the Matlab community is there to help you with any problems you may have.
Excellent introduction. Be sure to go directly to the mathworks website and do the "on ramp" before starting the course, it helps a lot.
About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Do you find yourself in an industry or field that increasingly uses data to answer questions? Are you working with an overwhelming amount of data and need to make sense of it? Do you want to avoid becoming a full-time software developer or statistician to do meaningful tasks with your data?
