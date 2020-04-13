PM
Jan 31, 2021
Very nice introduction to live scripts and Matlab data analysis. Would love to have seen some more teaching about fundamentals like matrix / data manipulation, indexing, value replacements etc.
SP
Sep 4, 2020
Great introductory course for Data Science in Matlab! easy to follow content and you really can learn how to analyze data with Matlab if you don't have any experience on this field. Recommend!
By Mark R•
Apr 13, 2020
Overall, this is a good course. However, it does require some experience with MatLab. The course information shown in the videos tends to cover the subject matter lightly or too quickly of which may not necessarily help one get through the required subsequent tasks without some internet searching and experimentation. Listed as a course for beginners (?), I would suggest going through MatLabs free tutorials on the mathworks website prior to taking this course and/or specialization.
By Karthik J•
Dec 9, 2019
This course give a basic understanding of Data analysis in Matlab. Course is very fundamental and beneficial for beginners.
By PRANJAL M•
Apr 30, 2020
It was a great feeling of satisfaction after completing the final project. Exploratory and basics of Data Science with a blend of MATLAB were presented in a very interactive manner.
By Afia I•
Jul 22, 2020
This is the best course that I've taken not only in Coursera, but also in my whole life!!
This course is very interactive. You'll never get bored. I mean, I really enjoyed taking the course. It was like an entertainment for me. This is what is called "Learning with fun!"
Another thing, I was really amazed by the helpfulness of the instructors. I've never seen a course with more helpful instructors than this. Whenever I faced a problem, I submitted it into the discussion forum and they did their best to solve my problems.
I highly recommend this course.
By Moez B•
Dec 20, 2019
Excellent, well-organized course with great instructors and lectures. I enjoyed the peer-reviewed project.
By Sunil K G•
Dec 31, 2019
Well framed Course to start with the basics of Data Analysis using MATLAB. It was nice experience of enriching my knowledge in this domain. Course Instructors are highly professional and are precise & to the point as far teaching methodology is concerned. The examples presented by them were self sufficient to clear all the doubts and ambiguities related to the concept. I just loved this course. Hope to enjoy the next courses with the same tune. Thanks Coursera and a Big Thanks to Mathworks!
Cheers!
By Bapti N B•
Apr 19, 2020
This course is amazing with very learned and professional teachers and some useful course contents. Those who are interested in data science and have already a fan of MATLAB this course will be more effective to hold their affection to data science. One can also realize the effective and powerful side of MATLAB. Thanks COURSERA to be being a platform of these helpful opportunities for our career.
By MANISHA B•
May 3, 2020
It is clear,concise and highly polished content.For a beginner, the quizzes and assignments are moderately challenging so by the time you reach the solution you have re-watched the videos,gone through the discussion forum ,read some MATLAB documentation and tried a couple of ways of doing things.Hence a lot of hands on learning along the way!
By Wayne M•
Dec 7, 2019
This course is an excellent introduction to the immense power and functionality that modern Matlab offers. The content is interesting, the instructors are engaged and extremely responsive and have put an immense amount of work into what is a very high quality course. I can see this selling a lot of copies of Matlab. Well done.
By Soji E•
Dec 7, 2019
This course demystifies MATLAB completely. The readings, videos and practicals are well organized and excellently presented. The use of real life event data makes the learning interesting. I was able to immediately apply the knowledge to my work mid way into the course.
By Georgios D•
Mar 23, 2020
This course describes in detail how data should be analyzed and interpreted in such a way, so that you can gain useful insights about various types of phenomena. Looking forward to start the next course of the specialization and advance my skills in MATLAB.
By Deleted A•
Aug 25, 2020
Awesome course, they really take their time to explain simple concepts before going to more advanced ones. Besides, the Matlab community is there to help you with any problems you may have.
By Qing-Qi C•
Mar 14, 2020
Very clear explanations and provided a wide of examples. Highly recommended
By Krishna V•
Dec 9, 2019
Very detailed and gets me rolling with Data Science using Matlab!!
By Ahmad A•
Dec 24, 2019
This course has really enhanced my knowledge on data analytics using MATLAB. Being from engineering background, I have acquired a new skill of how to interpret data and how can you extract information from data. This course would support me to achieve my academic and professional goals.
By Inzamam U H•
Feb 24, 2020
If someone wanna polish their Data analysis skills in MATLAB. This the best course from which you can start from the scratch. It will show you the new tricks and methods of data analysis and making reports in a live script tool of MATLAB. Highly recommended!
By shanmuga r•
Dec 23, 2019
The course content is excellent.The content videos were very efficiently made.The difficulty level is appropriate for a beginner.I started making my hand dirty with Matlab.By doing this now I have gained a very valuable skill in exploring and analyzing data.
By Mahammad S A•
Nov 9, 2019
Excellent job is done by the Mathworks team, to the point and much-needed course of the hour. Visuals were great, the pace was wonderful and the course content was intuitive and great to learn. Assignments were great too, enjoyed doing them.
By Luis H S•
Dec 11, 2019
The explanations are clear. It has good quality content. More than teaching how to do it, it explains why to do it. One very important thing: what's requested in the assignments (homeworks) is apposite to what's explained in the lectures.
By Md S I•
Aug 3, 2020
Amazing Course !!!!!! Lot of practical skill is gained here !!! Thanks MathWorks !!
The instructors were great! I wish one day I will join MathWorks and teach in this platform with them!!!
By Charles B•
Apr 24, 2020
Clear and to the point. Polished presentation that packs alot of info into each lesson. I learned a lot and am looking forward to continuing the series.
By Carlo L A•
May 1, 2020
Excellent course!!! Very, very well done. Nice instructors and challenging to the right point! I've learned so many interesting things. Thank you!
By 吳漢堡•
Dec 22, 2019
Practicing part is more valuable than lecture videos in my opinion. Probably because it is just the first course of the specialization.
By Christian P•
Apr 13, 2020
Exellent introduction for a Data Science beginner.Want to get started? This course is the right choice
By konrad.russa•
Jan 21, 2020
It's great course with very cool insights into data analysis and data science. Thank you!