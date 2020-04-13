Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn to think like a data scientist and ask questions of your data. You will use interactive features in MATLAB to extract subsets of data and to compute statistics on groups of related data. You will learn to use MATLAB to automatically generate code so you can learn syntax as you explore. You will also use interactive documents, called live scripts, to capture the steps of your analysis, communicate the results, and provide interactive controls allowing others to experiment by selecting groups of data. These skills are valuable for those who have domain knowledge and some exposure to computational tools, but no programming background is required. To be successful in this course, you should have some knowledge of basic statistics (e.g., histograms, averages, standard deviation, curve fitting, interpolation). By the end of this course, you will be able to load data into MATLAB, prepare it for analysis, visualize it, perform basic computations, and communicate your results to others. In your last assignment, you will combine these skills to assess damages following a severe weather event and communicate a polished recommendation based on your analysis of the data. You will be able to visualize the location of these events on a geographic map and create sliding controls allowing you to quickly visualize how a phenomenon changes over time....

PM

Jan 31, 2021

Very nice introduction to live scripts and Matlab data analysis. Would love to have seen some more teaching about fundamentals like matrix / data manipulation, indexing, value replacements etc.

SP

Sep 4, 2020

Great introductory course for Data Science in Matlab! easy to follow content and you really can learn how to analyze data with Matlab if you don't have any experience on this field. Recommend!

By Mark R

Apr 13, 2020

Overall, this is a good course. However, it does require some experience with MatLab. The course information shown in the videos tends to cover the subject matter lightly or too quickly of which may not necessarily help one get through the required subsequent tasks without some internet searching and experimentation. Listed as a course for beginners (?), I would suggest going through MatLabs free tutorials on the mathworks website prior to taking this course and/or specialization.

By Karthik J

Dec 9, 2019

This course give a basic understanding of Data analysis in Matlab. Course is very fundamental and beneficial for beginners.

By PRANJAL M

Apr 30, 2020

It was a great feeling of satisfaction after completing the final project. Exploratory and basics of Data Science with a blend of MATLAB were presented in a very interactive manner.

By Afia I

Jul 22, 2020

This is the best course that I've taken not only in Coursera, but also in my whole life!!

This course is very interactive. You'll never get bored. I mean, I really enjoyed taking the course. It was like an entertainment for me. This is what is called "Learning with fun!"

Another thing, I was really amazed by the helpfulness of the instructors. I've never seen a course with more helpful instructors than this. Whenever I faced a problem, I submitted it into the discussion forum and they did their best to solve my problems.

I highly recommend this course.

By Moez B

Dec 20, 2019

Excellent, well-organized course with great instructors and lectures. I enjoyed the peer-reviewed project.

By Sunil K G

Dec 31, 2019

Well framed Course to start with the basics of Data Analysis using MATLAB. It was nice experience of enriching my knowledge in this domain. Course Instructors are highly professional and are precise & to the point as far teaching methodology is concerned. The examples presented by them were self sufficient to clear all the doubts and ambiguities related to the concept. I just loved this course. Hope to enjoy the next courses with the same tune. Thanks Coursera and a Big Thanks to Mathworks!

Cheers!

By Bapti N B

Apr 19, 2020

This course is amazing with very learned and professional teachers and some useful course contents. Those who are interested in data science and have already a fan of MATLAB this course will be more effective to hold their affection to data science. One can also realize the effective and powerful side of MATLAB. Thanks COURSERA to be being a platform of these helpful opportunities for our career.

By MANISHA B

May 3, 2020

It is clear,concise and highly polished content.For a beginner, the quizzes and assignments are moderately challenging so by the time you reach the solution you have re-watched the videos,gone through the discussion forum ,read some MATLAB documentation and tried a couple of ways of doing things.Hence a lot of hands on learning along the way!

By Wayne M

Dec 7, 2019

This course is an excellent introduction to the immense power and functionality that modern Matlab offers. The content is interesting, the instructors are engaged and extremely responsive and have put an immense amount of work into what is a very high quality course. I can see this selling a lot of copies of Matlab. Well done.

By Soji E

Dec 7, 2019

This course demystifies MATLAB completely. The readings, videos and practicals are well organized and excellently presented. The use of real life event data makes the learning interesting. I was able to immediately apply the knowledge to my work mid way into the course.

By Georgios D

Mar 23, 2020

This course describes in detail how data should be analyzed and interpreted in such a way, so that you can gain useful insights about various types of phenomena. Looking forward to start the next course of the specialization and advance my skills in MATLAB.

By Deleted A

Aug 25, 2020

Awesome course, they really take their time to explain simple concepts before going to more advanced ones. Besides, the Matlab community is there to help you with any problems you may have.

By Qing-Qi C

Mar 14, 2020

Very clear explanations and provided a wide of examples. Highly recommended

By Krishna V

Dec 9, 2019

Very detailed and gets me rolling with Data Science using Matlab!!

By Ahmad A

Dec 24, 2019

This course has really enhanced my knowledge on data analytics using MATLAB. Being from engineering background, I have acquired a new skill of how to interpret data and how can you extract information from data. This course would support me to achieve my academic and professional goals.

By Inzamam U H

Feb 24, 2020

If someone wanna polish their Data analysis skills in MATLAB. This the best course from which you can start from the scratch. It will show you the new tricks and methods of data analysis and making reports in a live script tool of MATLAB. Highly recommended!

By shanmuga r

Dec 23, 2019

The course content is excellent.The content videos were very efficiently made.The difficulty level is appropriate for a beginner.I started making my hand dirty with Matlab.By doing this now I have gained a very valuable skill in exploring and analyzing data.

By Mahammad S A

Nov 9, 2019

Excellent job is done by the Mathworks team, to the point and much-needed course of the hour. Visuals were great, the pace was wonderful and the course content was intuitive and great to learn. Assignments were great too, enjoyed doing them.

By Luis H S

Dec 11, 2019

The explanations are clear. It has good quality content. More than teaching how to do it, it explains why to do it. One very important thing: what's requested in the assignments (homeworks) is apposite to what's explained in the lectures.

By Md S I

Aug 3, 2020

Amazing Course !!!!!! Lot of practical skill is gained here !!! Thanks MathWorks !!

The instructors were great! I wish one day I will join MathWorks and teach in this platform with them!!!

By Charles B

Apr 24, 2020

Clear and to the point. Polished presentation that packs alot of info into each lesson. I learned a lot and am looking forward to continuing the series.

By Carlo L A

May 1, 2020

Excellent course!!! Very, very well done. Nice instructors and challenging to the right point! I've learned so many interesting things. Thank you!

By 吳漢堡

Dec 22, 2019

Practicing part is more valuable than lecture videos in my opinion. Probably because it is just the first course of the specialization.

By Christian P

Apr 13, 2020

Exellent introduction for a Data Science beginner.Want to get started? This course is the right choice

By konrad.russa

Jan 21, 2020

It's great course with very cool insights into data analysis and data science. Thank you!

