Erin Byrne is a training course developer at MathWorks. Since 2014, she has been developing MATLAB learning content for core programming skills, computational math, and workflows for data analytics, machine learning, and image processing. She holds a B.S. in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College and Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Colorado Boulder. Her research focused on modeling aggregates suspended in fluid, with applications to bacteria in the bloodstream and plastics in the ocean. She is passionate about STEM education and has been teaching, in one form or another, for as long as she can remember.