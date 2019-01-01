Cris LaPierre is a Senior Content Developer at MathWorks. He holds a PhD in Bioengineering from the University of Utah and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University. Prior to joining Mathworks, he worked at the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging developing research hardware for low- and high-field MRI. As a member of the Online Learning Team, he combines his engineering expertise with instructional design principles to create rich online learning experiences in courses using MathWorks products.