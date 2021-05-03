Chevron Left
Like most subjects, practice makes perfect in Data Science. In the capstone project, you will apply the skills learned across courses in the Practical Data Science with MATLAB specialization to explore, process, analyze, and model data. You will choose your own pathway to answer key questions with the provided data. To complete the project, you must have mastery of the skills covered in other courses in the specialization. The project will test your ability to import and explore your data, prepare the data for analysis, train a predictive model, evaluate and improve your model, and communicate your results....

AN

Apr 14, 2021

I just loved this whole specialization. Thanks, Mathworks and all instructors for these awesome courses. One of the best in Coursera. Looking forward to Deep Learning, CNN courses next from you.

MA

Mar 28, 2021

The capstone project gives full autonomy to the learner to execute the project in whichever way he deems good, which is a great learning step in the data science workflow

By Timur C

May 3, 2021

I've enjoyed this specialization. Hands-on with Data Science with some theoretical background along the way. Each course focuses on one specific topic: weather, airports, and taxi. In the final capstone project, you can combine all of this together which is quite satisfying. The quizzes, videos, and live scripts are top-notch.

By Victor R B M

Feb 2, 2021

The material for the course is excellent and the instructors are very helpful in the discussion forum. The practical final project helps us to unite the steps studied in each course: data visualization and cleaning, feature engineering, and modeling. I recommend it to everyone.

By Myriam R S

Mar 14, 2021

Very good course, it was a big challgenge to me. I learned so much. I am very happy

By ASIF N

Apr 15, 2021

By Gorkem A

Mar 10, 2021

It is a very good course for those who wants to learn Data Science with MATLAB. The instructors are very friendly and helpful. I, personally, want to thank all the instructors.

By Muhammad N A

Mar 28, 2021

By John N D

Feb 11, 2021

Very good course, but it requires a lot more of time dedication compared to the previous courses.

By Aditya S

Jan 27, 2021

A very good project on classification problems. Thank you so much!

