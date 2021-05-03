AN
Apr 14, 2021
I just loved this whole specialization. Thanks, Mathworks and all instructors for these awesome courses. One of the best in Coursera. Looking forward to Deep Learning, CNN courses next from you.
MA
Mar 28, 2021
The capstone project gives full autonomy to the learner to execute the project in whichever way he deems good, which is a great learning step in the data science workflow
By Timur C•
May 3, 2021
I've enjoyed this specialization. Hands-on with Data Science with some theoretical background along the way. Each course focuses on one specific topic: weather, airports, and taxi. In the final capstone project, you can combine all of this together which is quite satisfying. The quizzes, videos, and live scripts are top-notch.
By Victor R B M•
Feb 2, 2021
The material for the course is excellent and the instructors are very helpful in the discussion forum. The practical final project helps us to unite the steps studied in each course: data visualization and cleaning, feature engineering, and modeling. I recommend it to everyone.
By Myriam R S•
Mar 14, 2021
Very good course, it was a big challgenge to me. I learned so much. I am very happy
By ASIF N•
Apr 15, 2021
By Gorkem A•
Mar 10, 2021
It is a very good course for those who wants to learn Data Science with MATLAB. The instructors are very friendly and helpful. I, personally, want to thank all the instructors.
By Muhammad N A•
Mar 28, 2021
By John N D•
Feb 11, 2021
Very good course, but it requires a lot more of time dedication compared to the previous courses.
By Aditya S•
Jan 27, 2021
A very good project on classification problems. Thank you so much!