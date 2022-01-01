- Leadership
- Lean Startup
- Plan
- Entrepreneurship
How to Start Your Own Business Specialization
How to Start A Business. In this course you will actually start a business and demystify the business creation process.
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Developing An Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success
This course is the first in a series on starting a business. Though new venture creation is the focus of the specialization, this course is important for everyone.To create a successful business it is not only about what you do (technical execution), it is also about how you think. This course provides learners with insights to re-frame their thinking in order to maximize their chances for success.
The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.
Where do great business ideas come from? We all have compelling business concepts that we've been thinking about for years. In this course we will explore how to use observational tools and other techniques for idea generation and we will talk about how to evaluate the good ideas from the bad. The goal is to settle on a business idea that you are not only passionate about but also has real market application.
Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan
According to Steven Blank a business startup, or any new venture startup is essentially a proto-type. Thus the startup process essentially becomes a learning process to refine that business proto-type into a scalable, replicable finished 'product'.
Structure: Building the Frame for Business Growth
Just like when building a house the foundation for your business provides the framework for success. A business built on weak structure will struggle to succeed. We'll address some of the most pressing issues that you as a business owner must face while constructing the proper framework for your business.
Forrest S. CarterAssociate Professor, Faculty Director of Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Ken SzymusiakManaging Director, Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
