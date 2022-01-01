About this Specialization

This specialization is a guide to creating your own business. We will cover a progression of topics necessary for successful business creation including: mindset, ideation, planning, action and strategy. Rather than just describing what to do, the focus will be on guiding you through the process of actualy doing it. The Capstone course will bring all of the tools and lessons discussed together for you to launch your business. It may not be the business of your dreams, but it will be a functional business giving you the execution capability to start something you are passionate about.
Developing An Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.

Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan

Structure: Building the Frame for Business Growth

Michigan State University

