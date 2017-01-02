Chevron Left
In the capstone, students will engage on a real world project requiring them to apply skills from the entire data science pipeline: preparing, organizing, and transforming data, constructing a model, and evaluating results. Through a collaboration with Coursolve, each Capstone project is associated with partner stakeholders who have a vested interest in your results and are eager to deploy them in practice. These projects will not be straightforward and the outcome is not prescribed -- you will need to tolerate ambiguity and negative results! But we believe the experience will be rewarding and will better prepare you for data science projects in practice....
By Wesley E

Jan 2, 2017

An interesting problem to tackle. I really liked that you started with very raw data and needed to work on many cleaning methods. Good practice for real data science.

By Kenneth P

Oct 10, 2016

This course introduces data science with a emphasis on large scale processing. The project was challenging and very interesting. Applying with I learnt throughout the specialisation to a real problem is very exciting.

By Roberto S

Sep 6, 2017

The topic and milestone-based schedule are great; you are free to take many decisions but still get enough guidance to avoid straying away from the project goal. Instructor and student commitment is a bit low; there is very little feedback in the forums and submissions are sometimes so shallow that add little value to the reviewer.

