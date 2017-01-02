By Wesley E•
Jan 2, 2017
An interesting problem to tackle. I really liked that you started with very raw data and needed to work on many cleaning methods. Good practice for real data science.
By Kenneth P•
Oct 10, 2016
This course introduces data science with a emphasis on large scale processing. The project was challenging and very interesting. Applying with I learnt throughout the specialisation to a real problem is very exciting.
By Roberto S•
Sep 6, 2017
The topic and milestone-based schedule are great; you are free to take many decisions but still get enough guidance to avoid straying away from the project goal. Instructor and student commitment is a bit low; there is very little feedback in the forums and submissions are sometimes so shallow that add little value to the reviewer.