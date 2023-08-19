The Data Analysis specialization will provide a comprehensive overview of various techniques for analyzing data. The courses will cover a wide range of topics, including Classification, Regression, Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Association Rules. The courses will be very hands-on and will include real-life examples and case studies, which will help students develop a deeper understanding of Data Analysis concepts and techniques. The courses will culminate in a project that demonstrates the student's mastery of Data Analysis techniques.
Applied Learning Project
The "Data Analysis Project" course empowers students to apply their knowledge and skills gained in this specialization to conduct a real-life data analysis project of their interest. Participants will explore various directions in data analysis, including supervised and unsupervised learning, regression, clustering, dimension reduction, association rules, and outlier detection. Throughout the modules, students will learn essential data analysis techniques and methodologies and embark on a journey from raw data to knowledge and intelligence. By completing the course, students will be proficient in data analysis, capable of applying their expertise in diverse projects and making data-driven decisions.