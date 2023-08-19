University of Colorado Boulder
Data Analysis with Python Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Data Analysis with Python Specialization

Launch your career in Data Science & Data Analysis. By mastering the skills and techniques covered in these courses, students will be better equipped to handle the challenges of real-world data analysis.

Taught in English

Di Wu

Instructor: Di Wu

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe and define the fundamental concepts and techniques used in Data Analysis.  Identify the appropriate techniques to apply.

  • Compare and contrast different Data Analysis techniques, including Classification, Regression, Clustering, Dimension Reduction, and Association Rules

  • Design and implement effective Data Analysis workflows, including data preprocessing, feature selection, and model selection

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Earn a career certificate

Specialization - 5 course series

Classification Analysis

Course 138 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the concept and significance of classification as a supervised learning method.

  • Identify and describe different classifiers, apply each classifier to perform binary and multiclass classification tasks on diverse datasets.

  • Evaluate the performance of classifiers, select and fine-tune classifiers based on dataset characteristics and learning requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ensemble Learning
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Cross Validation
Category: regression
Category: Scikit-Learn

Regression Analysis

Course 240 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles and significance of regression analysis in supervised learning.

  • Implement cross-validation methods to assess model performance and optimize hyperparameters.

  • Comprehend ensemble methods (bagging, boosting, and stacking) and their role in enhancing regression model accuracy.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Unsupervised Learning
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Supervised Learning
Category: Project Planning
Category: Data Mining

Clustering Analysis

Course 337 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles and significance of unsupervised learning, particularly clustering and dimension reduction.

  • Apply clustering techniques to diverse datasets for pattern discovery and data exploration.

  • Implement Principal Component Analysis (PCA) for dimension reduction and interpret the reduced feature space.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Clustering Algorithms
Category: Dimensionality Reduction
Category: K-Means Clustering
Category: Principal Component Analysis (PCA)
Category: Dbscan

Association Rules Analysis

Course 422 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles and significance of unsupervised learning methods, specifically association rules and outlier detection

  • Grasp the concepts and applications of frequent patterns and association rules in discovering interesting relationships between items.

  • Apply various outlier detection methods, including statistical and distance-based approaches, to identify anomalous data points.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Association Rule Learning
Category: Outlier
Category: Apriori
Category: Frequent Patterns
Category: FP Growth

Data Analysis with Python Project

Course 518 hours

What you'll learn

  • Define the scope and direction of a data analysis project, identifying appropriate techniques and methodologies for achieving project objectives.

  • Apply various classification and regression algorithms and implement cross-validation and ensemble techniques to enhance the performance of models.

  • Apply various clustering, dimension reduction association rule mining, and outlier detection algorithms for unsupervised learning models.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bayesian Statistics
Category: Logistic Regression
Category: Support Vector Machine (SVM)
Category: classification
Category: Decision Tree

Instructor

Di Wu
University of Colorado Boulder
15 Courses29,450 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

