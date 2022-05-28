About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
What you will learn

  • Identify the core functionalities of data modeling in the data mining pipeline

  • Apply techniques that can be used to accomplish the core functionalities of data modeling and explain how they work.

  • Evaluate data modeling techniques, determine which is most suitable for a particular task, and identify potential improvements.

Skills you will gain

  • outlier analysis
  • clustering
  • classification
  • model evaluation
  • frequent pattern analysis
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Frequent Pattern Analysis

2 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Classification

2 videos (Total 106 min)
Week 3

Clustering

2 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

Outlier Analysis

About the Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization

Data Mining Foundations and Practice

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

