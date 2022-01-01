- work through the data mining pipeline
- data mining project design and implementation
- apply and evaluate data mining methods
- Data Pre-Processing
- Data Warehousing
- data understanding
- data mining pipeline
- outlier analysis
- clustering
- classification
- model evaluation
- frequent pattern analysis
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Science. Master core data mining concepts, techniques, and hands-on skills.
Offered By
What you will learn
Data mining pipeline: data understanding, preprocessing, warehousing
Data mining methods: frequent patterns, classification, clustering, outliers
Data mining project: project formulation, design, implementation, reporting
By the end of this course, you will be able to identify the key components of the data mining pipeline and describe how they're related.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There are programming assignments that cover specific aspects of the data mining pipeline and methods. Furthermore, the Data Mining Project course provides step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience of formulating, designing, implementing, and reporting of a real-world data mining project.
Learners should have some experience working with data, Python programming, data structures and algorithms, and basic concepts of probability.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Data Mining Pipeline
This course introduces the key steps involved in the data mining pipeline, including data understanding, data preprocessing, data warehousing, data modeling, interpretation and evaluation, and real-world applications.
Data Mining Methods
This course covers the core techniques used in data mining, including frequent pattern analysis, classification, clustering, outlier analysis, as well as mining complex data and research frontiers in the data mining field.
Data Mining Project
This course offers step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience of designing and implementing a real-world data mining project, including problem formulation, literature survey, proposed work, evaluation, discussion and future work.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
