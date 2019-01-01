Qin (Christine) Lv is an Associate Professor and Co-Associate Chair for Graduate Education in the Department of Computer Science, University of Colorado Boulder. She received her PhD degree in computer science from Princeton University. Lv's research focuses on full-stack data analytics, which integrates systems, algorithms, and applications for effective and efficient data analytics in ubiquitous computing and scientific discovery. Her research is interdisciplinary in nature and interacts closely with a wide range of scientific domains as well as many user-orientated applications. Lv has received many awards, including the SenSys 2018 Best Paper Runner-up Award, 2017 Google Faculty Research Award, and VLDB 2017 Ten Year Best Paper Award.