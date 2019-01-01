Profile

Qin (Christine) Lv

Associate Professor

Bio

Qin (Christine) Lv is an Associate Professor and Co-Associate Chair for Graduate Education in the Department of Computer Science, University of Colorado Boulder. She received her PhD degree in computer science from Princeton University. Lv's research focuses on full-stack data analytics, which integrates systems, algorithms, and applications for effective and efficient data analytics in ubiquitous computing and scientific discovery. Her research is interdisciplinary in nature and interacts closely with a wide range of scientific domains as well as many user-orientated applications. Lv has received many awards, including the SenSys 2018 Best Paper Runner-up Award, 2017 Google Faculty Research Award, and VLDB 2017 Ten Year Best Paper Award.

Courses

Data Mining Methods

Data Mining Project

Data Mining Pipeline

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder