By Nathan H•
Mar 22, 2022
I'm enrolled in the not-for-credit version of the course.
I asked about a programming assignment that looks defective in the "urgent help" discussion forum a month ago, and still haven't seen a response. So, I'm not entirely sure whether the course is defective or not, but it's pretty silly to put up an "urgent help" forum and then ignore it.
This course has required programming assignments that only give a score as feedback, and that seem to be unclear, incomplete, incorrect or misleading.
The coverage of material in the course also seems excessively basic and superficial.
