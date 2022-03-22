Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Mining Pipeline by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

This course introduces the key steps involved in the data mining pipeline, including data understanding, data preprocessing, data warehousing, data modeling, interpretation and evaluation, and real-world applications. Data Mining Pipeline can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder. Course logo image courtesy of Francesco Ungaro, available here on Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/photos/C89G61oKDDA...
By Nathan H

Mar 22, 2022

I​'m enrolled in the not-for-credit version of the course.

I asked about a programming assignment that looks defective in the "urgent help" discussion forum a month ago, and still haven't seen a response. So, I'm not entirely sure whether the course is defective or not, but it's pretty silly to put up an "urgent help" forum and then ignore it.

T​his course has required programming assignments that only give a score as feedback, and that seem to be unclear, incomplete, incorrect or misleading.

T​he coverage of material in the course also seems excessively basic and superficial.

