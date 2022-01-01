- Bioinformatics
- Statistics
- Data Science
- Computational Biology
- Biopython
- Python Programming
- Genomics
- Bioinformatics Algorithms
- Algorithms
- Algorithms On Strings
- Samtools
- Unix
Genomic Data Science Specialization
Be a next generation sequencing data scientist.. Master the tools and techniques at the forefront of the sequencing data revolution.
What you will learn
Next generation sequencing experiments
Genomic technologies
DNA, RNA and epigenetic patterns
Genome analysis
Some related experience required.
Introduction to Genomic Technologies
This course introduces you to the basic biology of modern genomics and the experimental tools that we use to measure it. We'll introduce the Central Dogma of Molecular Biology and cover how next-generation sequencing can be used to measure DNA, RNA, and epigenetic patterns. You'll also get an introduction to the key concepts in computing and data science that you'll need to understand how data from next-generation sequencing experiments are generated and analyzed.
Python for Genomic Data Science
This class provides an introduction to the Python programming language and the iPython notebook. This is the third course in the Genomic Big Data Science Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
Algorithms for DNA Sequencing
We will learn computational methods -- algorithms and data structures -- for analyzing DNA sequencing data. We will learn a little about DNA, genomics, and how DNA sequencing is used. We will use Python to implement key algorithms and data structures and to analyze real genomes and DNA sequencing datasets.
Command Line Tools for Genomic Data Science
Introduces to the commands that you need to manage and analyze directories, files, and large sets of genomic data. This is the fourth course in the Genomic Big Data Science Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
Johns Hopkins University
