Profile

Kasper Daniel Hansen, PhD

Assistant Professor, Biostatistics and Genetic Medicine

Bio

Kasper D. Hansen is an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He recieved his Ph.D. in Biostatistics with a Designated Emphasis in Computational and Genomic Biology from the University of California, Berkeley. He is working on developing new ways of analyzing high-throughput data in biology and has made important contributions to the analysis and interpretation of epigenetic data. Dr. Hansen is one of the longest currently active contributers to the Bioconductor project and serves on its technical advisory board.

Courses

Bioconductor for Genomic Data Science

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder