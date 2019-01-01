Kasper D. Hansen is an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He recieved his Ph.D. in Biostatistics with a Designated Emphasis in Computational and Genomic Biology from the University of California, Berkeley. He is working on developing new ways of analyzing high-throughput data in biology and has made important contributions to the analysis and interpretation of epigenetic data. Dr. Hansen is one of the longest currently active contributers to the Bioconductor project and serves on its technical advisory board.