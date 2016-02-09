Learn to use tools from the Bioconductor project to perform analysis of genomic data. This is the fifth course in the Genomic Big Data Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
- Bioinformatics
- Bioconductor
- Genomics
- R Programming
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One
The class will cover how to install and use Bioconductor software. We will discuss common data structures, including ExpressionSets, SummarizedExperiment and GRanges used across several types of analyses.
Week Two
In this week we will learn how to represent and compute on biological sequences, both at the whole-genome level and at the level of millions of short reads.
Week Three
In this week we will cover Basic Data Types, ExpressionSet, biomaRt, and R S4.
Week Four
In this week, we will cover Getting data in Bioconductor, Rsamtools, oligo, limma, and minfi
I learned very much about Biocnductor from this course
I learned a lot from this class and the instructor is good.
I think it is a good class overall but the pace is fast and the resources that can help you is lacking. This will be good for someone who already kind of understands bioconductor.
Amazing course, motivated me to use bio conductor for descriptive seq studies of DNA.
