DD
Oct 23, 2019
Truly awesome. What I liked best was that this course didn't have a peer reviewed final challenge, so I didn't have to wait months until my work was graded :)
JM
Mar 21, 2020
Really enjoyed the clustering chapters and the practical exercises with the yeast dataset
By Zack X•
Jul 21, 2019
In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.
By prachi•
Aug 12, 2020
Please add more example to understand the formaula to apply. Being from biology backgroud it was difficult to an extent. but the explanation to the content was very well given.
By Ho Y C•
Jul 26, 2019
This course is too Short and not up to date with deep learning
By Mark J•
Sep 28, 2017
Material are poor... missing information about content asked in the quiz... the forum is not moderated... and Quiz 2 have a problem with inputs!
By Ahmet C B•
Feb 2, 2018
Lack of explanations of the contents.
By MILK Z•
Feb 3, 2019
A nice course to learn clustering algorithm in bioinformatics, it will be better if you take the previous class. Just jump into this class without some pre-knowledge will be quite difficult.
By Daniel D•
Oct 24, 2019
By Erika L Á R•
Jun 22, 2017
as all the other courses of the specialization, this course is addictive, intelligent, and you learn a lot
By Maksym K•
May 15, 2020
Very interesting course! So inspiring :) Recommend for everyone who interested in bioinformatic
By Jason M•
Mar 22, 2020
By Hao W•
Jun 10, 2017
the part about EM is the best I know, and first time I understand the EM algorithm.
By Michael K•
Nov 11, 2018
Absolutely fantastic course. Kudos to the course creators.
By Pavel O•
Apr 1, 2020
Good course to exercise you data science skills
By Get i•
Dec 20, 2017
very excellent course
By Mihai A•
Jan 12, 2018
Awesome course!
By 박준형 / 학 / 컴•
Sep 13, 2018
good course
By Sakshar C•
Jun 16, 2020
The contents of the first two weeks are very well-organized and apprehendable. But the content of the third week was a bit difficult to follow due to the absence of an interactive text and lecture videos. I also wish that there were some code challenges for the last week. Now, the things I liked especially are the clustering algorithms and how the intuitions behind them were developed. I enjoyed implementing them and experimenting with the gene expression data of the diauxic shift in yeast. Another issue I must mention about the pdf provided as the last week's reading material that the embedded links do not work. Please fix them. I would love to play with the data and tools but could not.
By Yasmine E H•
Jul 23, 2020
The first two weeks were very enjoyable and instructive. However, the third week was unrelated to everything else and did not contain lecture videos which made understanding it very complicated. I also found difficulties in solving quiz 3.
By Qiyue W•
May 22, 2017
The first two week was very good, but for week 3 I don't see the content has any connection with Genomic Data Science.
By Weidong X•
Jul 2, 2017
very good.
By Jonathan N•
May 16, 2022
Too hard, need more instructor guidance please.