About the Course

How do we infer which genes orchestrate various processes in the cell? How did humans migrate out of Africa and spread around the world? In this class, we will see that these two seemingly different questions can be addressed using similar algorithmic and machine learning techniques arising from the general problem of dividing data points into distinct clusters. In the first half of the course, we will introduce algorithms for clustering a group of objects into a collection of clusters based on their similarity, a classic problem in data science, and see how these algorithms can be applied to gene expression data. In the second half of the course, we will introduce another classic tool in data science called principal components analysis that can be used to preprocess multidimensional data before clustering in an effort to greatly reduce the number dimensions without losing much of the "signal" in the data. Finally, you will learn how to apply popular bioinformatics software tools to solve a real problem in clustering....

DD

Oct 23, 2019

Truly awesome. What I liked best was that this course didn't have a peer reviewed final challenge, so I didn't have to wait months until my work was graded :)

JM

Mar 21, 2020

Really enjoyed the clustering chapters and the practical exercises with the yeast dataset

By Zack X

Jul 21, 2019

In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.

By prachi

Aug 12, 2020

Please add more example to understand the formaula to apply. Being from biology backgroud it was difficult to an extent. but the explanation to the content was very well given.

By Ho Y C

Jul 26, 2019

This course is too Short and not up to date with deep learning

By Mark J

Sep 28, 2017

Material are poor... missing information about content asked in the quiz... the forum is not moderated... and Quiz 2 have a problem with inputs!

By Ahmet C B

Feb 2, 2018

Lack of explanations of the contents.

By MILK Z

Feb 3, 2019

A nice course to learn clustering algorithm in bioinformatics, it will be better if you take the previous class. Just jump into this class without some pre-knowledge will be quite difficult.

By Daniel D

Oct 24, 2019

Truly awesome. What I liked best was that this course didn't have a peer reviewed final challenge, so I didn't have to wait months until my work was graded :)

By Erika L Á R

Jun 22, 2017

as all the other courses of the specialization, this course is addictive, intelligent, and you learn a lot

By Maksym K

May 15, 2020

Very interesting course! So inspiring :) Recommend for everyone who interested in bioinformatic

By Jason M

Mar 22, 2020

Really enjoyed the clustering chapters and the practical exercises with the yeast dataset

By Hao W

Jun 10, 2017

the part about EM is the best I know, and first time I understand the EM algorithm.

By Michael K

Nov 11, 2018

Absolutely fantastic course. Kudos to the course creators.

By Pavel O

Apr 1, 2020

Good course to exercise you data science skills

By Get i

Dec 20, 2017

very excellent course

By Mihai A

Jan 12, 2018

Awesome course!

By ­박준형 / 학 / 컴

Sep 13, 2018

good course

By Sakshar C

Jun 16, 2020

The contents of the first two weeks are very well-organized and apprehendable. But the content of the third week was a bit difficult to follow due to the absence of an interactive text and lecture videos. I also wish that there were some code challenges for the last week. Now, the things I liked especially are the clustering algorithms and how the intuitions behind them were developed. I enjoyed implementing them and experimenting with the gene expression data of the diauxic shift in yeast. Another issue I must mention about the pdf provided as the last week's reading material that the embedded links do not work. Please fix them. I would love to play with the data and tools but could not.

By Yasmine E H

Jul 23, 2020

The first two weeks were very enjoyable and instructive. However, the third week was unrelated to everything else and did not contain lecture videos which made understanding it very complicated. I also found difficulties in solving quiz 3.

By Qiyue W

May 22, 2017

The first two week was very good, but for week 3 I don't see the content has any connection with Genomic Data Science.

By Weidong X

Jul 2, 2017

very good.

By Jonathan N

May 16, 2022

Too hard, need more instructor guidance please.

