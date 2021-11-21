By Cora M•
Nov 20, 2021
My rating applies to the first week, as I'm dropping after my experience with the first assignment. This is not a commentary on Prof. Dougherty, who seems like a teacher I'd really like to have in an in-person setting. It refers instead to the Gilliamesque homework submission and grading system. Before you join the class, be prepared:
All homework is submitted in an ipynb using an R kernel, and homework is autograded. The grader gives zero feedback regarding what was incorrect, not to mention why or what the correct answer is. All you get is the number of cells that didn't pass; when you reload the assignment, there is no indication of what was wrong.
As a math nerd troll, however, it's magnificent—the grading mechanism itself is a probability problem that provides one with hours of fun. By which I mean frustration.
I joined this class as a refresher, because I love probability. I'm dropping this course before that changes.
By Mattia G•
Dec 18, 2021
peer review assignments are useless
By Essam S•
Oct 11, 2021
The instructor is very good, more examples need to be added, there are mistakes in the evaluation
By Ke M•
Nov 15, 2021
Sorry, but I can't learn R by myself. I know how to do all the calculations, just don't know how to put it in the R language.
By Tim S•
Sep 5, 2021
This was a very good course. The material was well thought/planned out such that the readings, lectures, and homeworks built off each other in a constructive manner, which reinforced the material. I highly recommend taking this course as an introduction to probability.
By Jun I•
Oct 13, 2021
Great course which covers from fundamental probability theory with good examples for better understandings.
By Ping Q•
Jan 22, 2022
Very logical arrangement, proper speech rate, crystal clear!
By P A•
Jan 17, 2022
Great intro and very well presented by the prof
By Michelle W•
Apr 30, 2022
The professor's instruction is clear and concise, but I wish there were more videos to expand on topics not discussed. The auto-graded assignments are painful since there is no feedback on which problem was wrong (hint: only do one problem at a time and submit to grader. it is painfully slow but this way you know how you did on each question). This course assumes you have basic familiarity with R and can do basic differentiation & integration. I would not recommend this as a first course in probability - this course is best for those who have had some exposure to probability already (E.g., undergraduate level course).
By Nathan H•
Mar 23, 2022
It's pretty basic material, but that's not a bad thing. I had no trouble with the content.
It took a month, or something like that, for Coursera to let do the peer grading that's required by the course.
By Paul R P•
Apr 18, 2022
Need to brush up integral calculus for thios course. Something I haven't looked at for 40 years.
By Mauricio F•
Jul 20, 2021
It was a great course. Good combination between theory and practice.
By 상은 김•
Oct 5, 2021
Helpful to understand data sciences basic thories
By Daniel C•
Feb 3, 2022
Exactly the probability course I was looking for
By Hidetake T•
Mar 30, 2022
Good course with sufficient amount of practice.
By Claudia G D•
Mar 3, 2022
The course is very good.
By Kyle A•
Feb 21, 2022
Great Course!
By Matthew E•
May 8, 2022
Lots of fun
By Kevin H•
May 14, 2022
Not enough participants for peer review, not quite enough time spent on curriculum
By William S•
May 25, 2022
I can't get software to run.