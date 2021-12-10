By Daniel C•
Dec 9, 2021
I feel like complaining it was very hard, but I can´t, it´s necessary. Jem Corcoran thruly wants you learn and share her experience with you. I recommend to go through the chapters again when finished, the concepts are not easy to digest at first.
By Óscar L R F•
Mar 4, 2022
It was a tough one for me... completely worth it.
By Hidetake T•
Apr 19, 2022
In depth understanding
By Parth K•
Dec 29, 2021
Quite a few technical issues with labs and programming assignments which prevent you from progressing in the course.