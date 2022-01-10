By Nathan H•
It's clear that a good bit of thought and effort went into putting the course together, but it seems unfinished.
The autograder system on the programming assignments in the three University of Colorado Boulder statistics courses that I've enrolled in is like something from a Kafka novel. It does not provide feedback on which questions it's marking incorrect, and Jupyter notebooks are unreliable in their rention of updates. That can compound with errors in the assignments themselves and a nearly deserted discussion forum for a really rough time.
There's not enough student course work to make me confident in my mastery of the material or in the retention of it.
It would be nice to have some reference material other than the lecture slides.
It's not particular to this course, but there are a lot of irritations with the Coursera UI. (For example, I would like to access the course while writing this review to confirm that my comments are accurate, but that's not easy to do.)