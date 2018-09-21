AA
Sep 8, 2020
I absolutely recommend this course for everyone who really wants to develop their skill or want to learn new skills. this amazing course will assist you to understand the user in a more strategic way.
TD
Oct 23, 2017
Rich and well-structured content about Agile and Design Thinking, shows how to approach and include personas that will somehow be touched by the solution being created, and deliver outcomes to them.
By Anna S•
Sep 21, 2018
This course is about product design rather that than about agile management, so be wise while choosing. In general, it contains a number of interesting technics and a lot of practical assignments where you can master you knowledges. It was a bit hard for to concentrate on topis, because the tutor uses too much general words and adjectives
By Oliver T•
Feb 23, 2017
This course was an excellent introduction to Agile, particularly for a 'newbie'. Having heard about Agile I've been interested in learning more and found this course to be exactly what I needed.
By Mark H•
Feb 14, 2020
Alex Cohen really knows Agile. That is probably because he has real world experience starting new ventures and using Agile methods to deliver great software products. Alex is super clear in all of the video sessions. And a really big plus are all of the extra materials that Alex provides. His website dedicated to Agile is also fantastic, super clear, and an extremely valuable resource. In fact, the template provided to complete the course assignment is perfect for using with your own Agile team.
Thanks Alex!
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By Josue d L D•
Apr 16, 2018
This course provides the basements in terms of concepts but also drives you to build knowledge by exercising. Describing personas and storyboarding were the best topics for me.
By Ico R•
Apr 1, 2016
Classes are ok, but there is no support at all, no advisors to answer your questions, even if you pay for the course.
By Jaison D•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent overview of Agile fundamentals, including explanation of personas, how to create user stories, and how to nest those stories within the design process. Useful to all members of the design teams as a way to rethink how to approach the process and better interface with users and customers.
By Tarinee S•
Apr 20, 2020
Great course, recommend for who's a basic knowledge about Agile and would like to integrate with Design Thinking that make you will more understanding your customer (users) and know the alternate ways to connect and collaborate with your team
By Kamakhi P•
Mar 17, 2021
The course is very well designed & Alex has wonderfully explained the concepts very nicely...the pace of the course is fairly balanced...a big thanks to Alex and coursera for organizing this course
By Olexander R•
Jan 10, 2019
This course structured my understanding of User stories and approaches how to identify and describe personas and use them for creating User stories. Thanks!
By Dru M•
May 25, 2020
The course provides a general overview. I wish the slides that were discussed stayed on the screen instead of showing the instructor while he was talking about the slides. Also, there were some typos. And lastly, the final assignment was a bit confusing. For example, it had certain prompts you were supposed to respond to, but at the end it of the document it tells you to make sure you included x, y, z, and the "z" wasn't included in the assignment prompts. The rubric wasn't always consistent with the assignment template either, so it wasn't clear what you're expected to do exactly.
By Amaresh K P•
Dec 25, 2019
Not of much relevant for people who already know little agile.
By Manuel d P•
Feb 20, 2017
Longer than it should be
By Thiago D•
Oct 24, 2017
By Marshall S•
Jun 27, 2019
instructional and good interface of skills by creating personas and user stories but some of curriculum was repetitive and predicated on venture design and not necessarily how agile and design thinking intertwine
By Eva P R H•
Jan 8, 2020
I expected more about Design Thinking
By Jaime S•
Jan 31, 2018
This was a very useful course, even if you understand or have used agile practices like I have. I found this course helpful in sharpening my skills, particularly with the use of personas. The content of the course is appropriate, professional, and applicable. The instructor gives clear explanations and examples, and I found the content engaging. The videos are short, so learn at your own pace. The assignments were good practice to reinforce the techniques learned. I also found the materials to be very useful. Lastly, I liked the guest speaker videos. That adds variety and perspective to the content.
By Martin S•
Mar 29, 2020
A great refresher if you're already in this way of working. Some useful tools to add and great reminders about the purpose/why working in these ways is an improvement on waterfall, especially in a creative environment.
By Asma A•
Sep 9, 2020
By Marco B G•
Apr 15, 2020
Overall, the content of the course is good and the examples are thought through. I also enjoyed the dry runs with actors. The one thing that could be improved perhaps is how the topics are being introduced. Sometimes it feels like the teacher is trying to make things look harder than they are, or at least he uses a rather complex way of explaining the concepts.
By Gerard•
Mar 8, 2020
Students need a bit more guidance with regard to formal (BA) terminology. Also, storyboarding needs to get some more involvement (practise). I liked the way was discussed and put into context.
By JIng Z•
Feb 6, 2020
Class design are not the best , some video are very long ,and the instructor speaks in a very plain ,long-sentence,dry way to lose interests very easily .
By Deniz G•
Jul 26, 2018
This course and all the other modules of the Agile Specialisation is awesome. Alex is a great teacher and the things he teaches are very practical. The videos from the experts are great too, it gives a realistic point of view on the topics of interest. I especially like the resources provided with the course. Alex`s website is full of useful and practical information such as the Venture Design Template. I feel like I can start the job immediately after I complete each module. Alex - thanks for your style and humble approach on the topics of you accept that you are not an expert (such as mood boards etc) and yet try to provide some useful guidelines to us.
Finally I am happy that there are assignments that force us to practice what we learn and they are designed in a smart way. It is really great that there are not only quizzes but also these assignments that I really feel I learned something after I pass the assignment. It also showed me how hard some of the topics can be and that need so much thinking than just watching the video and saying that `yeah, it is straightforward!` cause it is not that straightforward and one need to spend the time to think over these topics and practice.
The only thing that I don`t like much is that the assignments are also peer graded. I wish to have also an expert`s correct and true opinion. Also peer assignment grading should be a little tougher as it is hard to fail someone`s assignment that really needs to fail. We should be ready to fail if it is deserved but it is hard through the grading rubric.
By DAVID R S•
Sep 18, 2020
Although I've been a PMP certified project manager for many years, I am fairly new to Agile.
This was the 1st course I have taken in the Agile Development Specialization program.
The results of this class were everything I hoped for and more.
I gained a solid foundation in Agile.
Alex's teaching methods are clear, concise, and consistently presented throughout the course.
Each of the 4 module's video presentations with numerous whiteboard presentations followed by a final quiz really helped to learn the material. And there were checkpoints spread throughout the videos to reinforce what was learned. Additionally, Alex brought in guest video presenters several times in order to provide perspective on previously presented material.
The assignment at the end of the course, with peer reviews, was very very helpful in pulling together everything learned in the 4 modules.
Well done and highly recommended.
By Bejoice P•
Jun 1, 2020
My initial feeling was this is a just another online video session. But when i went through the course, i could see questionnaires based on the topics discussed in every 3-4 minutes. This makes the session interesting and engaging. Assignments and quizzes at the end of the modules are fabulous ways to understand more concepts. Interview sessions with Billy and others where the real highlight as i could hear the concepts and their thought process. Skits & mock-ups of actual Agile meetings was really a good way to understand what should happen in stand-up session. Documents in resources of User Story and persona where really helpful and guiding factors to understand more on how to derive your Persona and problem statement. I had lot of learning and enjoyed the course.