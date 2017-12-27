About this Course

10,954 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Customer value applications in pricing products

  • How to leverage core value-based pricing techniques to inform pricing decisions

  • How to measure customer willingness to pay using models (surveys, conjoint analysis, other data)

  • Consumer psychology applications in setting prices beneficial to both consumers and sellers

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Willingness to Pay
  • Pricing Strategies
  • Customer Value-based Pricing
  • Measuring Customer Preferences
  • Customer Psychology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Placeholder

BCG

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,636 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding Customer Value

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Implementing Value-based Pricing

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Measuring Customer Preferences

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Considering the Human Nature of Customers

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CUSTOMER VALUE IN PRICING STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization

Pricing Strategy Optimization

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder