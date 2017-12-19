How much should you charge for your products and services? Traditionally, businesses have answered this question based on the cost to produce or provide their goods and services. This course shows you the economic factors behind pricing based on cost and the pros and cons of a cost-based pricing approach. Developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by top-ranked Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group global pricing experts, the course provides the practical and research-based models and methods you need to set prices that maximize your profits.
This course is part of the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
How to apply knowledge of basic economics to make better pricing decisions
How to recognize opportunities for price discrimination and recommend strategies to maximize sales and profits
How to calculate three types of price elasticities to determine the impact of price on demand
How to analyze and apply different pricing models, including: cost-plus pricing, marginal cost-plus pricing, peak-load pricing, index-based pricing.
Skills you will gain
- Cost-Based Pricing
- Channel and Direct-to-Consumer Pricing
- Pricing Strategies
- Price Discrimination
- Price Elasticity Of Demand
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
Instructors
Jean Manuel IzaretSenior Partner and Managing Director, Leader of BCG’s Global Pricing Practice
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pricing Fundamentals
Welcome to the first week of Cost and Economics in Pricing Strategy course! We'll begin our study of pricing by looking at some basic economic principles relevant to pricing, such as cost and cost variations and what that implies about the supply curve. Then we'll take a closer look at one pricing mechanism: auctions. You will never look at eBay the same!
Price Discrimination
This week we'll tackle three areas that will help you improve the effectiveness of your pricing strategy. First, we'll take a look at price discrimination and how to set prices for different customer segments to maximize profits. You'll learn about the price and margin waterfall and how creating one for your business can help identify "leaks" that you can prevent. Then we'll examine volume-based pricing, or pricing differently for different volumes to encourage consumption, of a consumer product: Heinz Ketchup. When we're done, you'll be very aware of the impact package size has on your own consumption--and how to use this knowledge to price products.
Common Pricing Metrics: Elasticities
This week we'll dive deep into the world of demand modeling. We'll start with a brief overview of regressions--what they are, why they're useful and how to calculate them using Excel. Then you'll get a chance to use regressions as you learn about three types of elasticities--relationships between demand and price or other factors--and the drivers of these elasticities. We'll finish with a price optimization based on demand models--a truly useful method for pricing based on economic factors. By the end of this week, you'll be able to impress your colleagues and friends with your knowledge of mathematical models and how to use them to inform your pricing strategy!
Channel and Direct-to-Consumer Pricing
Welcome to our final week together in this course! We'll finish by discussing key concepts related to channel pricing--or pricing through the supply chain. You'll learn about double-marginalization, time value of money, and customer lifetime value (CLV)--not only what they are, but how to use them to improve pricing decisions. Then we'll show you three different pricing techniques that you can use to improve direct-to-consumer pricing. You'll finish with a real-world case analysis of Retail Relay, an online grocery ordering and delivery service. You'll be able to recommend a viable approach to their pricing dilemma based on knowledge from this course. Enjoy!
Reviews
- 5 stars83.95%
- 4 stars12.96%
- 3 stars2.10%
- 2 stars0.16%
- 1 star0.81%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COST AND ECONOMICS IN PRICING STRATEGY
Professors explains every topic in a very clear and practical way. For a non-economics person like me, the course has a lot of value and encourages me to research more.
Pretty good content, but would have liked the option to do more practice problems, particularly problems using formulas from the course and real world applications. Overall it was a valuable course.
One of the most challenging courses I have done on this platform and yet one of the most rewarding ones. Can't wait to do the next one!
Great course. Helped me understand how to price your product with respect to market prices in order to attract customers.
About the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
In this Specialization, we show you techniques to increase price realization and maximize profits. Learn from Boston Consulting Group's global pricing experts and University of Virginia Darden School of Business faculty, who share the frameworks, tips and tools we use in our business and research environments. We will look at pricing through BCG's proprietary and time-tested three “lenses”—cost and economics, customer value, and competition—to build your understanding of the strategic power of pricing. You’ll leave the Specialization with a portfolio-building presentation that demonstrates your ability to price strategically.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.