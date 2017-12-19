About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to apply knowledge of basic economics to make better pricing decisions

  • How to recognize opportunities for price discrimination and recommend strategies to maximize sales and profits

  • How to calculate three types of price elasticities to determine the impact of price on demand

  • How to analyze and apply different pricing models, including: cost-plus pricing, marginal cost-plus pricing, peak-load pricing, index-based pricing.

Skills you will gain

  • Cost-Based Pricing
  • Channel and Direct-to-Consumer Pricing
  • Pricing Strategies
  • Price Discrimination
  • Price Elasticity Of Demand
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

BCG

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Pricing Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Price Discrimination

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Common Pricing Metrics: Elasticities

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Channel and Direct-to-Consumer Pricing

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

About the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization

Pricing Strategy Optimization

