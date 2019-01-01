Profile

Thomas Kohler

Associate Director, Pricing

Bio

Thomas Kohler is a Expert Principal at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the Boston office. He has been a management consultant at BCG since 2002 and worked in Germany, the USA and Australia. He is a core member of the Marketing, Sales & Pricing practice and topic specialist in Pricing and Go-to-market. Thomas developed pricing strategies and built pricing business systems for numerous clients operating in a business-to-business context. In addition, Thomas co-founded BCG's first pricing enablement center in Atlanta. Prior to joining BCG, Thomas worked for BMW in Munich, Germany, in the fields of design strategy and market research on product design. Thomas earned a PhD in Consumer Behavior and holds a MS in Industrial Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany.

Courses

Pricing Strategy in Practice

Cost and Economics in Pricing Strategy

Customer Value in Pricing Strategy

Market and Competition in Pricing Strategy

