Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Market and competition applications in product pricing

  • How to utilize game theory to influence market pricing

  • How to leverage competitor pricing models and knowledge of the product lifecycle to price products

  • Strategies for price discrimination in competitive markets

Skills you will gain

  • Competitor Pricing Models
  • Pricing Strategies
  • Pricing to Competition
  • Price Discrimination
  • Market Segmentation
Course 3 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding the Playing Field

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Predicting Competitive Reactions

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Disrupting Markets and Engaging in "Coopetition"

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Implementing Price Discrimination in Competitive Markets

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min)

