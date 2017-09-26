If you haven’t considered what the competition is charging, you may not be maximizing your revenue. Spend time analyzing the market and you can influence price and improve margins. In this course, we'll show you how to implement competitive pricing and avoid common legal pitfalls of market-based pricing. You will also learn how to predict, influence and respond to competitors’ pricing moves. Developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by top-ranked Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group global pricing experts, this course provides an in-depth understanding of market-based pricing and how to use it to capture more revenue.
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
Market and competition applications in product pricing
How to utilize game theory to influence market pricing
How to leverage competitor pricing models and knowledge of the product lifecycle to price products
Strategies for price discrimination in competitive markets
- Competitor Pricing Models
- Pricing Strategies
- Pricing to Competition
- Price Discrimination
- Market Segmentation
Jean Manuel IzaretSenior Partner and Managing Director, Leader of BCG’s Global Pricing Practice
Ronald T. WilcoxNewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration & Senior Associate Dean for Degree Programs
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.
Understanding the Playing Field
Welcome! Competitive pricing is all about setting prices based on what companies with similar products and services charge. To use this approach effectively, you have to understand the playing field. In particular, you need to know general legal parameters that guide competition in the market place. In this module, you'll get basic background knowledge so that you can use market knowledge in your pricing strategy and still stay on the right side of antitrust law. Then Thomas will join you to introduce the competitive pricing framework , which you can use to assess pricing options, anticipate your competitors' pricing strategy, and determine whether to price to competition or to elasticity.
Predicting Competitive Reactions
Now that you know more about the playing field, let's take a look at how to predict competitive reactions. Thomas will show you value mapping, a tool that yields valuable insights into the value-price relationship relative to your competitors, and how to apply it in a real-world example. Then you'll dive into game theory, a field with many applications. Here, you'll use it anticipate and respond to price competition so that you can cooperate and compete without colluding.
Disrupting Markets and Engaging in "Coopetition"
Disrupting competition and engaging in "coopetition" can benefit all players in the market--but not all the time. Using knowledge from game theory and pricing models can help you understand when this strategy can be beneficial. Thomas will introduce two competitor pricing models--price moves and price wars--and show you how to use these models to predict and respond to competitors. Then Ron will show you various strategies to optimize prices through the four phases of the product life cycle, from disruptive to declining products. Then you will use the SmartOps case to apply your knowledge of "coopetition" to analyze a real-world pricing decision.
Implementing Price Discrimination in Competitive Markets
Price discrimination -- selling the same product to different market segments at different prices -- allows companies to optimize profits, even in competitive markets. It begins with customer segmentation, and Ron will show you practical segmentation strategies for both B2B and B2C contexts. Then you'll learn how to apply the Weber-Fechner Law, which sounds complicated, but is actually quite intuitive and useful when pricing quality-differentiated product lines. Finally, you'll learn the basics of bundle pricing and how to create economically sound bundles.
About the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
In this Specialization, we show you techniques to increase price realization and maximize profits. Learn from Boston Consulting Group's global pricing experts and University of Virginia Darden School of Business faculty, who share the frameworks, tips and tools we use in our business and research environments. We will look at pricing through BCG's proprietary and time-tested three “lenses”—cost and economics, customer value, and competition—to build your understanding of the strategic power of pricing. You’ll leave the Specialization with a portfolio-building presentation that demonstrates your ability to price strategically.
