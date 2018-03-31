About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use the three lenses to set an optimal strategic price to maximize revenue

  • How to approach a pricing case, glean information, and work through a complicated pricing decision

  • How to utilize tools and data to analyze and recommend a strategic response to a real world pricing situation

Skills you will gain

  • Competition (Economics)
  • Conjoint Analysis
  • Pricing Strategies
  • Executive Presentation
  • Pricing Economics
University of Virginia

BCG

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Retail Market Dynamics

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 60 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Customer Value and Conjoint Analysis

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Price Recommendation

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Curveball

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization

Pricing Strategy Optimization

