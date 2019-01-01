Coursera Courses The Pricing Strategy for Profit Maximization, a 4-course series including: Cost and Economics in Pricing Strategy Customer Value in Pricing Strategy Market and Competition in Pricing Strategy Pricing Strategy Optimization Contact the Course Team Education A.B., Xavier University; MS, Ph.D., Washington University Biography Ronald T. Wilcox, NewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration and Senior Associate Dean for Degree Programs, teaches the required Marketing course in the MBA and Executive MBA programs as well as the elective Pricing. He also teaches in numerous Executive Education programs. His research, focused on the marketing of financial services and its interface with public policy, has appeared in leading marketing and finance journals, such as the Journal of Marketing Research, Management Science, Marketing Science and the Journal of Business. His research and writing have also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post,BusinessWeek, Fortune, Forbes and the Weekly Standard. He is a frequent contributor toForbes. He is the author of the book Whatever Happened to Thrift? Why Americans Don't Save and What to Do About It, published by Yale University Press. Wilcox joined the Darden faculty in 2001. He was formerly an assistant professor at the Carnegie Mellon Graduate School of Industrial Administration and an economist for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.