AR
Oct 9, 2021
The faculty had very rich experience in Pricing and their sharing of the real world experiences enriched the learning experience. Great course on Pricing
IS
Feb 27, 2019
Very Insightful Specialization Course. The contents and delivery are helpful in understanding pricing strategy and being able to apply the skills.
By Paraic M•
Mar 6, 2018
This was my least favorite of the 4 courses. It felt more like busy work than actually learning.
By Mohammed K•
Jun 7, 2020
Best course on pricing strategy.
By AMIT A G•
May 7, 2021
This course was Ok. Very basic course content. The only thing I didn't like is assignment reviewing and get reviewed by peers. My assignment is pending for review since 3 weeks and nobody is reviewing and so I am unable to get my certificates. I have completed everything from my side and reviewed 3 assignment. This review system is bad. I will not get the certificates because nobody is there to review my assignment. Pathetic!
By Arun P•
Jan 19, 2022
Great Learning Experience . The instructors are adept at engaging the learner and disseminating information. The only bad feeling is the Caveat at the bottom of the certificate which says " The online specialization named in this certificate may draw on material from courses taught on-campus, but the included courses are not equivalent to on-campus courses. Participation in this online specialization does not constitute enrollment at this university. This certificate does not confer a University grade, course credit or degree, and it does not verify the identity of the learner. " . Essentially , the certificate is a document to prove the learner paid money to Coursera.
By Tatiana S•
Jun 2, 2020
This course resumes the top-level comprehensive specialisation with an all-round business case, which leverages all three lenses of pricing strategies and the various tools we have been exposed to in the previous courses. Some revision is available from the previous courses. Overall, the quality of the material presented in the course is exceptional and the learning is immediately re-applicable on the job. It does require time and effort to complete, but frankly, getting this type of top-level MBA training at this price is a bargain, don't think twice.
By Iskandar M•
Aug 7, 2019
This course is priceless and it gets very challenging at the end. To be able to grasp all concepts taught in this course I recommend you to take the pricing strategy optimization specialization. I really really get both tangible and intangible benefits from this course. Thank you!
By Ajit P•
Sep 22, 2017
I really appreciate instructors for their hard work and dedication for sharing the material. This course summarizes the previous three courses and brings the concepts all together. Tons of practical examples. I highly recommend this course.
By Olesya A•
Jan 22, 2020
This is a practical course with a lot of helpful content. The Professors teach the course in an engaging way. It helped me advance in my current role and did very well in a project on value-driven pricing. Thank you!
By Amitabha S R•
Oct 9, 2021
The faculty had very rich experience in Pricing and their sharing of the real world experiences enriched the learning experience. Great course on Pricing
By Ismail A S•
Feb 28, 2019
Very Insightful Specialization Course. The contents and delivery are helpful in understanding pricing strategy and being able to apply the skills.
By Eleftherios K•
Feb 3, 2021
Great course, Fantastic tutors (both from Darden and BCG).
The only flaw is the delays in the assignment review (might take even 2-3 weeks)
By Ulf E•
Jun 12, 2017
An excellent specialisation - I enjoyed every minute of it. Good teachers, well thought through material presented with some humour.
By MA Y•
Jun 25, 2020
Excellent course! The best business management course I've learned ever. I would like to know if there will be a second course
By Azat•
Apr 23, 2020
great course and content. even after almost 10 years in the business environment i was able to learn something new
By Аль-Хаир Л А•
Sep 14, 2020
It was an amazing experience and i had he honor to meet an amazing and proffessial people.
Thank you.
By Sudha S•
Apr 25, 2020
A course that is well taught and highly informative. Recommend it and the specialisation :)
By Eladio M•
Mar 6, 2019
Extremely good course. I learned a lot and can apply it instantly to my work
By Oluyinka O•
Jul 23, 2018
Very insightful course, I am very happy I came across this.
By Sanjay K•
Sep 1, 2017
Excellent business and application oriented course
By Vikash P•
Aug 27, 2017
Just superb. One of the best MOOCs ever.
By Alberto R N•
Aug 16, 2020
Excellent presented case!!
By Lars A G•
Aug 17, 2021
This course offers a solid introduction into the field of pricing strategy. The course material is of extremely high quality with the instructors giving thorough explanations of both the theory and the practice. The reason this course does not receive full marks is simply due to the fact that the quizzes could be more exhaustive to ensure that you have learned the materials.
By Caodu B•
Mar 31, 2018
This is a very useful course that I have taken in pricing. I enjoyed learning it and it is very helpful for me.
By Danilo C P•
Jul 20, 2017
I think that this case is nice, but we should have more exercises do practice on them!