RS
Jun 20, 2017
Great course, great specialization. A very nice presentation of the Market and Competition lens - legal, game theory and cooperation through competition, all come together very nicely in this course.
SG
Apr 29, 2020
The course is well structured and provide lot of information to grasp. I will suggest all the MBAs and budding entrepreneur to go through the course and learn each and every thing.
By Mukta A•
Sep 27, 2017
Excellent course with a lot of practical examples and great learning.
By Shivani B•
Jul 13, 2020
The course offers a deep insights in terms of market value, market share and market proportion a product holds from pricing angle and its impact on economy & budget all together.
The collaboration with BCG has resulted in an excellent offerings in terms of knowledge, practical and theoretical as offered. As student of economics in high school, the course surely offers a greater impact as in seen through concepts of Macroeconomics, Microeconomics and classical theory evaluated (in essence) throughout the courses taken.
By Ajit P•
Sep 10, 2017
I highly recommend this course for understanding the competition angle in pricing strategy. Course contains so much practical and real life examples share by very experienced professionals. Great learning experience. The professors have done a great job in sharing their knowledge in a very clear and concised manner.
By Olesya A•
Jul 19, 2019
This course covers important topics related to competition and how it affects product pricing. In my opinion, the course is sufficient for pricing goods across different distribution channels. Assignments and quizzes are well-balanced in terms of evaluating the course concepts. Highly recommended!
By Camilo A A•
Jul 11, 2019
A great approach on undertand your competitors and how to interact with them regatrding pricing matters, avoiding or having a confrontation in a price war.
By Anwar M A A H•
Jan 14, 2019
I have added new information to me, it was an excellent course and I would like to complete another course. and I would to thank all teachers
By Wang L•
Sep 26, 2017
each video in this course is great ! I really appreciate the two teachers give me so excited and practical content !!!
By Mouttou N•
Jun 17, 2020
Great course, Great tutors and helps me in many ways to grow. Thanks to the UVA and BCG teams.
By Gaurav N•
Oct 19, 2020
Wonderful course! Really like the course structure and the way it has been taught.
By Ravali N•
Aug 18, 2019
The course provides real life examples, case studies. It was very helpful!
By AMIT A G•
Apr 22, 2021
Good for basic understanding and it is a beginners course
By Ismail A S•
May 18, 2018
I had a fantastic learning time through the course!!!
By jonathan•
May 22, 2020
Again, a great course within this specialisation.
By Soren G•
Apr 10, 2018
Super course - really relevant and engaging.
By Vikash P•
Aug 27, 2017
Just superb. One of the best MOOCs ever.
By Luis R•
Apr 15, 2020
Exceptional course. Really liked it
By Seshu Y•
Oct 1, 2018
Great Course.
By Sambasiva R D•
Jan 10, 2021
excellent
By Mike Y W•
Jan 1, 2019
The course didn't meet my high expectations after having taken the one preceding this. The BCG parts remained the best parts, and it seems there was less heart and content put into this one albeit I did come away from it having learned a thing or two.
By Abhishek G•
Jul 15, 2020
I still need to look how the course can be applied to digital products and apps world. May be you can add more lectures on that? I am happy to share some stuff on that
By Caodu B•
Feb 17, 2018
I think this course is useful for a person like me who never learned economics before in order to transfer into the business consulting field.