MP
May 7, 2018
Concepts in this course are challenging but the class is setup for students to succeed. I really enjoyed this course and would recommend it to anyone looking to learn more about pricing strategy.
MK
Jul 21, 2019
Excellent introduction to the mathematics behind cost and pricing strategies. This course gave me a lot of good information that I've already started putting into practice at work.
By Fabricio R•
May 13, 2019
Excellent course. In my view, the academic rigor of the week exercises needs to be improved even for a beginner level.
By Ileana C•
Nov 25, 2019
Amazing! price has been most of the time an uncertainty . This course gives you the learning you need for allocating pricing strategies to the right business scenario
By Sharon M•
Mar 11, 2018
A good course but there were places where I felt things weren't clearly explained. Also, the quiz questions were sometimes somewhat ambiguous.
By Souhad A Z•
Aug 2, 2019
I liked the course, it was very useful though I believe some part should have been explained more. Overall, it was a very good one.
By Anuja•
Jul 13, 2020
While the beginning of the course was really interesting, the overall quality dropped halfway through. The sessions didn't look very professional. It first touched base on some very basic topics and then randomly went onto very technical information. Very disappointed.
By Aditya G•
May 8, 2020
I really liked the way course has been designed. Though I had microeconomics during my MBA, I am able to learn lot of new concepts in course. Some of the market phenomenon which I would not have been able to connect with pricing principles, now I can connect them after completing this course. Thanks to all instructors, Thanks University of Virginia and BCG!!
By Adam G•
Apr 6, 2018
Even if you are familiar with the basics of microeconomics, and cost structures, this course combines it all together to provide a new perspective of using these models and concepts in pricing.
By Matthew K•
Jul 22, 2019
By Anurag P•
Nov 19, 2018
Introductory level, but a fun course !! Not very hands-on but still will add to your knowledge.
Best Wishes.
By Dan•
Jun 7, 2020
The case is interesting and beneficial in terms of helping to grasp the material, however, it would've been helpful to have something similar during the course with the answers and methodology in solving it.
By Dominique V•
Aug 17, 2018
I loved the course, but if you want an overview of Pricing Strategy at least I missed it in the course! This course focuses on how to do the maths of price elasticity which is good and interesting too!
By Luis F•
Feb 5, 2018
Excellent content but no communication at all with the staff; all questions posted in the forums remained unanswered.
By Stephanos T•
May 3, 2020
Great course in terms of context and delivery with very knowledgeable staff. Overall, the videos are short and to the point and the fact that you often work with or are exposed to real-world case-studies is very valuable. The only negative for me has been the final assessment. I would be more comfortable with a more in-depth case study with more data to work with though I recognise this would also not be very practical. In its entirety, the course goes into depth without exhausting students. Quizzes are also challenging enough but not time-consuming to complete once you have revised the material for each question. I would also prefer links to more in-depth material for those who want to work beyond the confines of the curriculum (i.e. more info on how we derive to a demand function despite the topic being quite advanced). Highly recommended course if you intent to take the Pricing Strategy specialisation.
By Calypso R•
Jul 18, 2019
Clear course and teachers, challenging quizzes. Some interesting and advanced concepts (for instance on retail, bids). You need some mathematical knowledge to pass (derivatives, algebra, statistics...)
If you already have a business / marketing education, half of the concepts and methods won't be new to you.
I would have like to have a bit more explanations for the final peer-graded exam. Also it can take some time (1-2 weeks) for 3 other students to grade your final assessment if not enough people follow the course at the moment.
By Kristina P•
Jul 14, 2019
I really loved the structure of this course. Lectures are very clear, additional questions help you memorize the material and focus on the most important things. This is the first course that provides lecture resources that are very useful to keep in mind the material you have learned. This course material is focused on the practical side, making it even better. Thanks for the knowledge, I will definitely use them in practice!
By Ashwini A•
May 12, 2020
Excellent course that gives insights into pricing strategies. The course was a combined package of theory and application in the form of case studies. Taking this course had definitely added value to my knowledge base. I thank the University of Virginia and BCG group for their efforts in modeling this course. Thank you Coursera of this opportunity!
By Amitesh K•
Sep 28, 2017
Great refresher course on pricing and economics. Focuses on different pricing strategies (elasticity, pricing function, auctions, cost plus pricing, peak load pricing, index based pricing, marginal cost pricing, target cost plus pricing). Ron Wilcox and the BCG team does a great job in delivering lecture and keeping you engaged in the course.
By Felix L•
May 8, 2020
Really nice course with good mix of descriptive concepts, their calculation and execution in practice and case studies of companies. Control quizzes are really helpful to check own understanding. But please consider additional workload for final exam and assessment of 3 others. This is like an additional course week and should be mentioned.
By Eunryeon K•
Jan 3, 2022
I'm so happy to take this class. Even though I'm a product manager, I didn't have confidence in pricing. Because I did not major in business management. This is because I did not major in business administration, so I did not systematically know about pricing. This class gave me confidence in pricing. Thank you.
By Ajit P•
Jul 10, 2017
I highly recommend this course. Thank you to professors for sharing the course material in such a sincere way. Course is very well designed. I did not have background in pricing prior to this course. This course definitely made me interested in learning more on pricing strategy optimization.
By carolinne r•
Dec 25, 2020
Curso fantástico! Os professores têm pleno domínio e uma didática excelente, a organização do conteúdo é fluida, o conteúdo é bastante relevante e completo. Estou muito mais confiante no projeto que preciso realizar no trabalho aplicando os conceitos aprendidos aqui. Muito obrigada!
By sameer k•
Jul 14, 2020
This is one of the best courses that i have done on Coursera. I hope my economics teacher was like Ron Wilcox. I definitely hope to complete the specialisation. BCG and Darden definitely stand up to their name and justify the place they hold in the student community.
By Saloni S•
Dec 23, 2020
It was a tough course, but it is totally worth it. The way everything has been explained makes it easy to follow new concepts. You can rewatch till you don't understand things, and the examples given to depict application of concepts really make things easier.
By Vaibhav•
Jul 19, 2020
An amazing course to learn more about price and the different methods of pricing.Moreover I also learnt how to apply what i learnt in theory in the practical world.Thank You Coursera for providing me the opportunity to learn so much from a course like this.
By Ma. T A G•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent course- as a marketing professional I appreciated being able to understand in better detail (conceptually and mathematically) the concepts that I've been applying broadly in pricing work in the real world. Adequately challenging and engaging!