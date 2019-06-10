RK
May 26, 2020
A very good course, which can be recommended for any entrepreneur who is planning to revisit on the Pricing structure/ Formulating Promotional Offers & price revisions.
VY
Feb 18, 2018
The instructors use the real world scenarios in the simplest possible way to be understood , and tell you the to the point concepts involved in these business scenarios
By Olesya A•
Jun 10, 2019
Customer intimacy is one of the value disciplines in the business world. The long-term success of any commercial organization depends on how well it can serve its customers by meeting and preempting their needs. This course sheds light on how to design and implement value-based pricing to boost customer experience. Through taking this course, I enriched my pricing toolkit with the most up-to-date frameworks and knowledge to move forward.
By Vivek Y•
Feb 19, 2018
By Hassan A•
Feb 9, 2018
Great way to learn conjoint and marketing research fundamentals
By Shivani B•
Jul 13, 2020
The course covers pivotal topics related to how consumers/customers/clients views price and related effects of which they are largely part of. The BCG's practical knowledge gets cohesively well proportioned with theory and practical as offered.
It provides with both the ability to question and get questioned throughout ,in every terms of thought process and likewise.
By Mike Y W•
Dec 3, 2018
I really enjoyed this course as the professor made it a blast to take, and I especially liked the video intro and debrief for the final peer assignment. I've not yet taken a course where the real-life result of the case study presented to students was revealed. The BCG section met my high expectations. I look forward to taking the next course in this specialization!
By Erick D•
Feb 5, 2018
I found very upsetting that all of the peer reviewed asigments that i rated (5) were for the Trail Blazer case as i was expecting to see at least 1 work of someone that picket the Mutual Fund case so i could compare it to the work that i have done.
It would have been better if it was given us the choice to pick what to correct instead of giving us 3 random works.
By Amitesh K•
Nov 10, 2017
Great course, bringing willingness to pay with human psychology and perspective. Ron and team does great job of delivering complex conjoint analysis in simple to understand terms. The case study at the end of the course is great way to summarize the learning of the course.
By Ajit P•
Aug 8, 2017
This course is very well designed. I highly recommend this course. I learnt so many new concepts like Price Piano, Price Ladder, Price Perception, Conjoint analysis etc. I enjoyed completing the assignment Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund pricing case study.
By Jerrold B•
Dec 31, 2019
Great course. content is highly relevant and well structured. Ron is excellent. Thomas benefits from interaction with Ron, good team. thank you. Would be great if teachers or TA had slightly more presence on Forum. Case problem very useful.
By Avadhut P•
Jun 19, 2020
It was a pleasure to learn the concepts from both academicians and practitioners.
Thanks for all the constructive efforts taken by University of Virginia Darden Business School and BCG.
It's a great learning experience.
Kudos
By Isabel Q•
May 7, 2020
Just a great course! Great examples from the industry. Love the way Ron delivers his online classes. I have recommended this course for my sisters company. Please keep delivering with this quality!
By R N K•
May 27, 2020
By eshan v•
Jun 25, 2020
Although it needs lot of your time and efforts, it surely is totally worth of your hard work and time. Course is very well drafted and presenters have done a great job
By Meng Y•
Nov 2, 2020
Good course to learn practical skills about estimating customer value, performing market research e.g. conjoint analysis, and formulating pricing strategies.
By Fabricio R•
May 21, 2019
Excellent course. I would recommend to improve the level of the exercises and provide additional readings for people that already have some experience
By Reinis S•
Jun 5, 2017
Wonderful course! If I had some idea how to price regarding economic concepts - then this course gives me completely new very practical methodologies!
By Rodrigo d A A•
Dec 21, 2021
Great course with excellent instructors. Clear language, lots of practical examples and important concepts about Pricing. I do recommend!!
By jean-philippe L•
Apr 21, 2020
Excellent course on pricing. Too bad Demand Curve and Coinjoint analysis are not tools too often available in companies;-(
By Camilo A A•
Jul 11, 2019
Lot of insights about custmers and how to play with this information to price according to their willingness to pay
By Arpit G•
Mar 18, 2020
This is the best course by far in the specialization. A lot of new things for me to learn. Absolutely loved it.
By Felipe O•
Jul 12, 2019
Great course!! I learnt a lot. The Conjoint Analysis module proved particularly useful to my activities.
By Eleftherios K•
Jan 19, 2021
Very thoughtful work on behalf of the team (BCG & Darden).
Videos and support material very helpful
By Sandeep S•
May 16, 2020
It was a very nice course ..Learn very deep Insights about Customer value in Pricing Strategy.
By KAPURIA D•
Dec 30, 2019
Very good course for neophyte who wants to understand the customer values for pricing
By Vladislav T•
Jul 15, 2019
Full of important pricing concepts which is immediately applicable into practice.