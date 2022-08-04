About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use a variety of important design thinking tools to generate ideas

  • How to connect with customers on a human level

  • How to think creatively in order to discover more about potential clients

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Innovation Management
  • Design Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Stakeholder Map

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Job to be Done and Ethnographic Interviews

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Journey Map

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Personas

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder