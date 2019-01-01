As an engineering and architecture professor, I try to create and share knowledge where design meets behavioral science. My scholarship has always been motivated by the quest for a built environment that is more sustainable (socially and environmentally). I am increasingly convinced that behavioral science is the missing link as we try to respond to such design challenges, which are often viewed through an overly technical lens. Everyone deserves to see that behavioral science can unlock design challenges. And this, in turn, will advance behavioral science. A decade into my career as a professor, I’ve published more than 60 peer-reviewed articles, a peer-reviewed book, and an increasing number of articles to share these insights with a popular audience. I’ve advised more than 20 doctoral students (15 from groups underrepresented in engineering) who influence thousands of students every year and all over the world. Since 2012, 8 graduates of my research team have secured faculty positions. I've supported this work by securing over $7 million in competitive research funding, and the work has been recognized with early-career awards for my research and teaching. Before becoming a professor, I managed design and construction of large engineering projects and before that I played professional soccer; just well enough to pay the rent.